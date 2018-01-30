Bills hiring John Butler as secondary coach

Getty Images

The Bills have made some tweaks to their coaching staff after head coach Sean McDermott’s first season in Buffalo, including the decision to part ways with secondary coach Gill Byrd.

Byrd joined the team last year and he’ll be replaced by another assistant who lost his job this offseason. Alex Marvez of Sporting News reports that John Butler will replace Byrd on the Bills staff.

Butler was fired by the Texans earlier this month after four years on the Houston staff. The job was Butler’s first in the NFL as he joined Texans head coach Bill O’Brien in making the move from Penn State to the Texans in 2013.

Butler and McDermott have never worked on the same staff, but they were both attended LaSalle College High School in Philadelphia in the early 1990s.