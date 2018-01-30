Brian Flores on moving up to Patriots DC: We’ll see how that goes

Getty Images

Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is continuing to play the waiting game when it comes to the Lions head coaching job, which means that he isn’t talking about what he’ll do in Detroit or who will be replacing him in New England.

Many believe that the next defensive coordinator will be current linebackers coach Brian Flores, who interviewed for the Cardinals head coaching job this offseason before Arizona hired Steve Wilks. Patricia did call Flores “an unbelievable coach” and “very driven” when asked about him on Monday night.

Flores played his part as well, saying “we’ll see how that goes” when asked about the possibility of getting a promotion and adding that he hopes Patricia stays in New England. Flores also talked about how much effort he’s put into becoming a better coach.

“You work so hard for so long,” Flores said, via NBC Sports Boston. “This is my 14th year here. I’ve put in a lot of hours. A lot of time. Worked on my craft. A lot of people would say they are infinitely a great coach; I wasn’t. I had to work at this. I’ve gotten better year after year after year. That’s kind of been the hallmark of me as a coach and what kind of coach I want to be. I’ll continue to do that and we’ll see where it all ends up.”

Flores’ long run on the Patriots staff under Patricia and Bill Belichick is a big reason why safety Duron Harmon said “the culture is built” when saying he doesn’t have any trepidation about losing their coordinator this offseason.