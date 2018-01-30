Dante Scarnecchia not talking about a Patriots return in 2018

Posted by Josh Alper on January 30, 2018, 9:56 AM EST
Once the Super Bowl comes to an end, the Patriots will be saying goodbye to two key members of their coaching staff as offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia will be heading to head coaching jobs.

There’s also been chatter about special teams coordinator Joe Judge moving on and offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia stopped short of committing to a return in 2018 on Monday night.

“I am not talking about next year. I think the most important thing is Sunday night,” Scarnecchia said, via WEEI.com. “It’s been great. We had a good year last year and we had a good year this year. We have one big game left so we’ll just see how it all goes.”

Right tackle LaAdrian Waddle said Monday night that Scarnecchia “gets the most out of everybody” and helps players develop over the course of the entire season. Center David Andrews also said he’s benefitted from working with Scarnecchia.

“His detail and how he sees the game sometimes is pretty awesome,” Andrews said. “He’s a tough coach, but definitely a pleasure to work for though.”

Scarnecchia was with the Patriots from 1991-2013 and returned to the offensive line post in 2016.

15 responses to “Dante Scarnecchia not talking about a Patriots return in 2018

  4. I am beginning to get a sneaking suspicion that this may be the end of the line for whole staff. Everyone knows that BB is very involved in counseling his assistants on their taking new jobs. Coaches that have left without his blessing have felt his wrath (Hello Eric Mangini). Do you think BB would want McDaniels coaching Indy if he had long term plans to keep coaching the Patriots? The sideline in the closing moments of the Jags game had the feel of an ending to me.

    If BB walks away after the Super Bowl, you heard it here first. If he doesn’t, I’ll deny ever saying it.

  5. Has been the best Oline coach in the league for a long time, and its not even close. When he retired for a couple years we saw the Pats Oline become substantially less effective.

    Hoping he Scar stays as long as Brady is playing at the very least.

  6. Scar is an underrated asset to the Patriots long term success. RB’s coach Ivan Fears is also underrated and often overlooked by media and fans alike.

  7. The moment Scarnecchia came out of retirement a couple of years ago was one of the reasons the Patriots returned to, and won the Super Bowl last year.

    O-Line guru if there ever was one.

  9. Best teacher of holding and getting away with it that I’ve ever seen.

    The Buffalo secondary coach has nothing to do with this.

  11. BB is helping all his coaches find new jobs, because he is not returning and he doesn’t want the team to be successful after his departure. That will solidify BB as the true reason for all those championships – not Kraft or Tom Terrific…

    The Mastermind label is being solidified in advance.

  12. Saying that you won’t talk about the future when you have a Superbowl game on the line is not at all the same thing as saying you aren’t coming back. Dante just Bellichicked the WEEI reporters. We’re on to Minnesota.

  13. The best O-Line coach in the business and has been for years, turns avg into solid championship players time and time again.. and a great man on top of it!!

  14. I don’t think you can read anything into a Patriots staff member not 100% confirming their future employment situation– they ALL do it, and always have replied to these questions in this manner throughout Belichick’s tenure.

    Also, I don’t understand the hypothesis that Belichick helped his coordinators get new gigs this year as a means of scuttling the ship on his own way out the door. He’s helped guys in the past (when he thought they were ready), so this is no different. Furthermore, it’s entirely possible that as he reaches the end of his won coaching career (whether that be now or a few years down the road), he wants to make sure his two sons (currently on the Patriots staff) have good landing spots. The more of his former lieutenants he has calling the shots around the league, the more options his kids will have.

  15. Could this be a sign that the entire Patriots coaching staff are walking away after this game, McDaniels (taking some of the John Carroll assistants with him), Patricia (taking Flores as his D-Coordinator), Judge (probably headed to Detroit w/Patricia), Scarnecchia (retiring), and even Belichick (farewell swan song)?

