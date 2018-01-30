Dante Scarnecchia not talking about a Patriots return in 2018

Getty Images

Once the Super Bowl comes to an end, the Patriots will be saying goodbye to two key members of their coaching staff as offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia will be heading to head coaching jobs.

There’s also been chatter about special teams coordinator Joe Judge moving on and offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia stopped short of committing to a return in 2018 on Monday night.

“I am not talking about next year. I think the most important thing is Sunday night,” Scarnecchia said, via WEEI.com. “It’s been great. We had a good year last year and we had a good year this year. We have one big game left so we’ll just see how it all goes.”

Right tackle LaAdrian Waddle said Monday night that Scarnecchia “gets the most out of everybody” and helps players develop over the course of the entire season. Center David Andrews also said he’s benefitted from working with Scarnecchia.

“His detail and how he sees the game sometimes is pretty awesome,” Andrews said. “He’s a tough coach, but definitely a pleasure to work for though.”

Scarnecchia was with the Patriots from 1991-2013 and returned to the offensive line post in 2016.