Dean Pees had immediate second thoughts about retirement

Dean Pees wasn’t very good at retirement. So it’s probably best he didn’t do it for long.

The former Ravens defensive coordinator thought he was done coaching, but less than a month later, he was hired by the Titans to work for Mike Vrabel.

Pees told Mike Preston of the Baltimore Sun that it didn’t take him long to realize the hold the game had on him, when he was hanging around his replacement’s office a week later.

“One week after I retired I had gotten an offer to coach and I turned it down,” Pees said. “I had already spoken with the officials at Medicare, talked with the NFL about my pension and had planned the move. We were ready to move our stuff to our retirement home in Michigan.

“Then I got a call from Mike Vrabel [first year Tennessee head coach] and he kept calling and calling. When I was sitting in the office, I kept missing the game more and more. It got to the point where I finally knew I missed it and told him ‘Yes, I’d do it.’ ”

Pees said he wouldn’t have taken the job if not for Vrabel, whom he coached with the Patriots. And that means putting off carefree days of fishing or visiting with his six kids and 10 grandchildren. Of course, since this is the NFL, he was able to finagle a job for his son Matt on the Titans staff as a quality control coach.

“I had already taken the job before Matt was hired and would have done so without them hiring him,” Pees said. “But this is the right situation at the right time. I get to coach with my son and how many people get to work with their children in the same profession? He has a wife and child, has worked hard and this is a great opportunity for him.

“And just think, I really was done. This opportunity just came across at the right time.”

The Titans now have half as many Pees as the Panthers have Turners, so perhaps Dean’s good fortune isn’t as rare as he thinks.