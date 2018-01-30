Despite their differences, Matt Birk says Randy Moss is a definite Hall of Famer

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 30, 2018, 3:32 PM EST
Getty Images

Matt Birk and Randy Moss were teammates for seven seasons in Minnesota, and they didn’t always see eye to eye. But with the football world in Minnesota this week and Moss up for induction in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Birk has given Moss a strong endorsement.

“If I had a vote, I wouldn’t have to think three seconds — I’d put him in,” Birk told the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Questions have been raised about whether Moss could be denied induction on the same grounds that Terrell Owens was last year: Namely that he wasn’t a good teammate and could be a bigger headache than he was worth in the locker room. If anyone were to feel that way, it might be Birk: The two of them butted heads after Moss walked off the field with three seconds left in Week 17 of the 2004 season. That offseason, the Vikings traded Moss to Oakland.

But Birk says Moss did far more to help the team than to hurt the team.

“There’s a lot more good than bad with him,” Birk said. “I think, maybe contrary to what picture gets painted, he was a good teammate. Not perfect, but none of us are. He was a good guy in the locker room, never walked around like he was bigger or better than anybody on the team. For the most part, I really enjoyed playing with him. I like Randy. He made me look good.”

Birk says Moss’s legacy is so strong that even the generation of fans that didn’t see him play knows how great he was.

“He’s a generational player,” Birk said. “I have a 9-year-old son, and when he and his buddies are playing football, they’ll say, ‘Oh, you just got Mossed.’ They never saw Randy Moss play, but they know what ‘getting Mossed’ means.”

On Saturday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee is likely to ensure that generations of football fans know what “getting Mossed” means, forever.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Despite their differences, Matt Birk says Randy Moss is a definite Hall of Famer

  1. Does it even matter? TO may have been a headache, but if he’s not in the HOF, there’s no point in putting anyone in. If they keep Moss out even for just one year it’s just another indication that the entire process is a joke.

  2. He took the position to a new level. He may not have always been the perfect teammate, but he was great and had the production. He still holds the record for most touchdown receptions in a season.

  3. He’s the best receiver of the late 90’s-early 2000’s. During the dawn of the passing era, he was the best. He holds the record for most TDs in a season. He is one of 3 people (Owens and Rice are the other two) to be in the top 5 for yards, TD’s, and 100 yard games. Oh and for about 5 years in his 13 year career no corner in the NFL could cover him. If Randy Moss isn’t 1st ballot HOP, then you might as well make a rule that no receiver is going to be a 1st ballot guy.

  5. Members of the media that choose to abuse their positions in order to exact their petty revenge make a convincing argument for taking the decision out of their hands. TO and Moss are both first ballot HoFers regardless of the opinions of some ivory tower media curmudgeons.

  6. I guess athletic ability is the sole reason for induction. Too bad. The sum of a man is more than his occupation. If character or integrity were criteria, he’d never get in. At least he never won a SuperBowl.

  8. jm91rs says:
    January 30, 2018 at 3:45 pm
    Does it even matter? TO may have been a headache, but if he’s not in the HOF, there’s no point in putting anyone in.
    ——
    Good grief. TO is going to be in the HOF. Much like everyone else he had to wait a year or two. Some people died waiting to get in. Many people seem to lack what use to be called “adult patience.” Instant gratification or I’ll throw a fit is for two year olds. Well it use to be anyway.

  9. These guys will get held to the fire for being “headaches” but brady and all the black clouds, from cheating and obvious favoritism from the NFL, over his head will get in first ballot. Who said racism is no longer around?

  10. The sum of a man is more than his occupation. If character or integrity were criteria, he’d never get in.

    ———

    Still mad he mooned you?
    Rodgers doesn’t even get along with his parents, tells u a lot about his character and integrity

  11. I have a very low opinion of Moss as a person but as a football player he is absolutely a HO Famer. One of the few people to play the position who could not be covered. Even if the DB was in perfect position, Moss could make the catch. An amazing player.

  12. The nightmare of every Defensive Coordinator in the League when Moss was in his prime. Then once he became paired with Brady it just wasn’t even fair anymore for everyone.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!