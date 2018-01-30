Diggs: Year away from football helped Bridgewater’s football IQ

Posted by Mike Florio on January 30, 2018, 3:57 PM EST
Getty Images

Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs, who caught the pass that became the #MinneapolisMiracle, joined the set of PFT Live on Tuesday to discuss Teddy Bridgewater‘s miraculous recovery from a serious knee injury. And Diggs explained that Bridgewater’s extended absence from the game helped him to improve his understanding of the game.

“As a quarterback, I would say that year off gave him like a mental year,” Diggs said. “At the quarterback position . . . you learn as you go. You get better watching. You see things a little differently, rather than being out there making the mistakes. . . . He’s taken that mental step to becoming an elite quarterback. . . . I would say his IQ went up a notch.”

Bridgewater, like Sam Bradford and Case Keenum, are due to become free agents. But there’s reason to believe that the Vikings may give Bridgewater a chance to once again be the guy, if the Vikings believe he knee has fully healed.

The full Diggs interview will be televised on Wednesday’s edition of PFT Live.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Diggs: Year away from football helped Bridgewater’s football IQ

  1. Yeah I could tell how much better he is, when he was inserted into the Bengals game late as the backup for 2 series. He went 0 for 3 with a Pick..
    Looks like the ole Minnesota propaganda machine is going into full tilt all ready!
    Anybody want to guess who will be announced as Minnesota’s Once and Future QB is?

  4. While a year away watching tape and focusing on the mental aspect of the game. He is coming off an injury that took over a 1.5 years to recover, his arm strength at the NFL level has always been a question. The Viking should sign Keenum to a 3 year deal, and see if he can build upon a solid year.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!