Diggs: Year away from football helped Bridgewater’s football IQ

Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs, who caught the pass that became the #MinneapolisMiracle, joined the set of PFT Live on Tuesday to discuss Teddy Bridgewater‘s miraculous recovery from a serious knee injury. And Diggs explained that Bridgewater’s extended absence from the game helped him to improve his understanding of the game.

“As a quarterback, I would say that year off gave him like a mental year,” Diggs said. “At the quarterback position . . . you learn as you go. You get better watching. You see things a little differently, rather than being out there making the mistakes. . . . He’s taken that mental step to becoming an elite quarterback. . . . I would say his IQ went up a notch.”

Bridgewater, like Sam Bradford and Case Keenum, are due to become free agents. But there’s reason to believe that the Vikings may give Bridgewater a chance to once again be the guy, if the Vikings believe he knee has fully healed.

