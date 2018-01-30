Dion Lewis on memories of Eagles days: Not playing

Getty Images

Running back Dion Lewis has emerged as a vital part of the Patriots offense over the last few years, but his NFL career didn’t get off to a flying start.

Lewis was a fifth-round pick by the Eagles in 2011 and touched the ball 39 times in his first two seasons while he was backing up LeSean McCoy in the Philadelphia backfield. During Tuesday’s media session, Lewis was asked what he remembers from his time with the Eagles.

“Not playing,” Lewis said, via MassLive.com.

Lewis was traded to Cleveland before the 2013 season for linebacker Emmanuel Acho, who was at Tuesday’s session working for ESPN.

“I’m actually happy that you’re here,” Lewis said. “That reminds me of the struggle I’ve been through. I got traded for him. And actually, he played more than I did after the trade. I actually got cut a year or two after I got traded for him, so it’s definitely nice to see you.”

Lewis broke his leg in Cleveland and then got cut by the Colts in 2014 before landing firmly on his feet with the Patriots in 2015.