The Dolphins have filled another spot on their coaching staff.

According to Alex Marvez of the Sporting News, the Dolphins are adding Tony Oden to coach defensive backs.

He replaces the fired Lou Anarumo, who ended up with the Giants.

Oden spent the last four years with the Lions, but they’re expecting a defensive makeover under new coach Matt Patricia (you know, as soon as they can offer him the job). Oden has also worked for the Texans, Saints, Jaguars and Buccaneers.