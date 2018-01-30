Eagles tackle Jason Peters intends on playing next season

Getty Images

Jason Peters is 36 years old and is coming off a torn ACL in his right knee. While he isn’t playing Sunday in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots, the nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle has every intention of continuing his career next season.

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Peters said he plans to play next year whether it’s with the Eagles or otherwise.

“I’m playing good,” Peters said. “It’s not like I’m out there giving up a bunch of sacks or playing sloppy. I love this game and I’m going to go as long as I can.”

Peters played in seven games for the Eagles this year before injuring his knee in a Sunday night game against the Washington Redskins in October. Peters was injured when guard Stefan Wisniewski and defensive tackle Ziggy Hood fell into the side of his knee.

Peters was given a one-year extension in June that keeps him under contract with the Eagles through 2019. General manager Howie Roseman said at the time that the deal would allow Peters to “finish his career in Philadelphia.” Nevertheless, a player coming off a major injury with a large contract value can become vulnerable to cap-related roster moves.

Peters said he’s running and leg pressing over 800 pounds already. He expects to be fully healthy for training camp.