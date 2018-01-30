Eric Kendricks: Teddy Bridgewater was “throwing dimes on us in practice”

Getty Images

The Vikings have a big decision to make at quarterback. And it remains highly possible that their quarterback of the present could be their quarterback of the future from the not-too-distant past.

Of the three veteran quarterbacks who are set to become free agents, former first-rounder Teddy Bridgewater brings the most intriguing set of circumstances, given a high degree of promise and potential that was derailed by a freak knee injury in August 2016. The question as to Bridegwater becomes his health, and Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks addressed that subject during a visit to PFT Live.

After explaining that Bridgewater had been “throwing dimes on us in practice” during the 2017 season, Kendricks provided a more specific assessment of where Bridgewater currently is.

“When I know when a route’s coming and I’m practicing against him and I feel like I’m in a perfect position to guard it and Teddy puts a ball in the outside corner,” Kendricks said, “and he completes it on me in practice where I get frustrated and I’m talking about it the rest of the practice, I can say that man can definitely still play, absolutely.”

If the coaching staff and the front office feel the same way, Bridgewater may quite possibly be playing quarterback for the Vikings in 2018, and beyond.