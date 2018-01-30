Giants to hire Hal Hunter as offensive line coach

Getty Images

One of the biggest issues hindering the Giants offense during the 2017 season was poor offensive line play and General Manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Pat Shurmur have both pointed to improving it as a top priority for their first season in their new jobs.

Part of that process is choosing the right coach to oversee the unit. They’ve reportedly made that choice.

Alex Marvez of Sporting News reports that Hal Hunter will be the new offensive line coach. Mike Solari had the job in 2017, but has moved on to the same position with the Seahawks.

Hunter did not work in the NFL during the 2017 season. His last job was as the Browns’ offensive line coach in 2016 and he’s also spent time with the Colts and Chargers, including a stint as the offensive coordinator in San Diego.