Goodell defends refusing veteran group’s ad in Super Bowl program

Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is defending the league’s decision not to run an ad from American Veterans, or AMVETS, in the Super Bowl game program.

That ad’s message was, “Please Stand,” an obvious allusion to the many NFL players who kneeled during the national anthem in 2017. The league said it doesn’t accept ads that have any type of political message, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said this morning on ESPN Radio that he stands by that decision.

“It’s not an indication of any lack of support,” Goodell said. “We have a VFW ad that talks about, celebrates the important work that our veterans are doing, and of course you all know we’re going to have 15 medal of honor winners that we’re bringing together at the Super Bowl, which I think is the largest number of medal of honor winners ever brought together at any event other than their annual national gathering.”

Goodell said he has heard from a lot of veterans in the last year and has listened to what they have to say. But as for the message the AMVETS want to put out, the NFL won’t publicize it.