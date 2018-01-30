Goodell defends refusing veteran group’s ad in Super Bowl program

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 30, 2018, 8:18 AM EST
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is defending the league’s decision not to run an ad from American Veterans, or AMVETS, in the Super Bowl game program.

That ad’s message was, “Please Stand,” an obvious allusion to the many NFL players who kneeled during the national anthem in 2017. The league said it doesn’t accept ads that have any type of political message, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said this morning on ESPN Radio that he stands by that decision.

“It’s not an indication of any lack of support,” Goodell said. “We have a VFW ad that talks about, celebrates the important work that our veterans are doing, and of course you all know we’re going to have 15 medal of honor winners that we’re bringing together at the Super Bowl, which I think is the largest number of medal of honor winners ever brought together at any event other than their annual national gathering.”

Goodell said he has heard from a lot of veterans in the last year and has listened to what they have to say. But as for the message the AMVETS want to put out, the NFL won’t publicize it.

63 responses to “Goodell defends refusing veteran group’s ad in Super Bowl program

  1. makes sense, they just want the issue to go away. it won’t but they do have the right to refuse any ad that will keep a controversial topic going for them out of the game.

  2. you are now witnessing the decline of the NFL. Tickets will be available to most games next year for a fraction of the cost.

    the next CBA will be fun

  3. So… Goodell & most owners condone political messages by the players, in front of tens of thousands of fans-in-the-seats, as well as tens of millions of viewers on TV but won’t accept a “political” advertisement which cost $5Million/30 seconds? Still clueless and still the cause of the NFL’s ratings/popularity plummet. smh

  6. They don’t accept ads that have any political message, but they let their employees employ a political message. This is Goodell at his finest. Quite possibly the biggest hypocrite walking the planet.

  7. I am so tired of this waste of oxygen.
    I am so tired of his ridiculous excuses for non-action (unless its player discipline).
    The NFL is losing fans and dropping in TV ratings because of him.
    The NFL has become a machine of politics and money, football is secondary at this point.

    Quite frankly it’s very sad and it doesn’t seem like it’s going to improve.

  8. If you in the past said you don’t like the anthem protests, because you don’t want political in football, then you should agree this decision. Although, I bet there are plenty who will be hypocritical about this.

  11. Whenever I hear this mean speak – on any topic – my first thought is “Wow, I don’t know exactly what they’re paying him, but it isn’t enough.”

  13. The reason he refused the ad was because the NFL paid a lot of money for this to go away !

  16. Won’t air a commercial that alludes to the fact that Goodell is a poor commissioner and totally mismanaged the whole “kneeling during the national anthem” situation. Perhaps they should change his title from “Commissioner” to “Dictator”.

  17. What a crock…!

    Yeah the league doesn’t accept ads with a political message but, had no problem with Costas taking up air time spewing political messages, or allowing players to actually … you know…. display a political message….

  18. I suppose you could say that there’s no need to directly bring up the kneeling farce, but maybe Roger should spearhead a large donation to vet orgs….

  19. The NFL, much like ESPN, has already gotten into the political game and has picked a side. When you pick a side, you lose half of your viewership. And you wonder why ratings continue to go down? You’re actually making me look forward to the XFL…

  20. Wouldn’t want to turn the game into a political statement. Unfortunately, that’s what the game has become, and as long as it pushes the liberal agenda, Goodell is perfectly happy with it.

  21. What Goodell is saying is that the NFL does not want to upset the players. He caved to them already. I suppose that, since standing for the anthem/flag are political statements, the pre-game announcer will ask all fans in the stands to please kneel during the presentation to avoid any political statements.
    This is one more reason, among the myriad I have, to not watch the Super Bowl, as I have not watched any NFL games this entire season.

  22. With everything that is allowed, no matter how inappropriate and offensive, it’s unbelievable that the NFL essentially defecated on all veterans. Let’s not forget, many of the lives lost in our wars were minority lives. THAT’S who your disrespecting. Evidently just fighting a war for your fellow man isn’t enough. SJW’s sure, love them but Vets? Naaahhh.

  25. This will lead to some interesting comments I’m sure. Especially by people like our president who criticize the protesters yet don’t even know the words to the anthem.

  26. It’s a polarizing issue. You alienate a strong portion of your fan base if you support one side or another. If you run a “Please Stand” ad, then you have to run a “Please Kneel” ad or people will be pissed. I still say it’s absolutely absurd that sporting events outside of the Olympics or other worldwide, national team competitions that have nothing to do with a country begin with patriotic/nationalistic rally. Literally has nothing to do with sports. And also, not for nothing, contrary to popular belief, patriotism is not a requirement of residency, just sayin’….

  27. I kind of agree to be honest. They’d do better off by not acknowledging the kneeling- which for the most part has stopped, certainly from the two superbowl teams at least.

    AMVETS could run an add to help veterans and spread the world to get people to do good but no, they wanted to waste money on this silly message. If we don’t want politics in football, we can’t support this then condemn players kneeling, they’re both bringing politics into it.

  28. he allows kneeling but doesn’t allow a group asking to stand…he is really clueless. The smart thing to do would be to give both sides equal opportunity and stay out of it. instead, all he cares about his paycheck.

  33. The ad doesn’t fit the leftist narrative, therefore it will not be shown. That is what really happened.

  34. I believe the rejection is not for the content of the message, but the TIMING. The ad’s message is relevant immediately prior to the anthem. At other times, its impact is lessened.

    Immediately prior to the anthem makes the message political in our current state of affairs.
    I expect to see tweets about this no matter what.

  36. The commissioner is defending the indefensible here. I now await the feedback from the George Soros paid trolls who unfortunately frequent this site. As well as commentary from other NFL Football fans.

  37. I don’t know this info but if I were to guess my guess would be that Goodell did not serve in the military.

  39. What a bunch of bull. This shows that the NFL only pretends to support the military for the extra revenue it brings them. Let’s also just stop pretending that kneeling for the anthem somehow increases social justice because it doesn’t. Money and community action does. I really don’t care if football players want to stand or not. But I do care that the NFL uses the anthem to make people think it is patriotic when really all it cares about is money. So NFL if you are really patriotic then make players stand if not then stop playing the anthem.

  41. Bottom line: the NFL is a group of business owners. Despite what’s said publicly, I doubt many of them are all that passionate about the anthem. When they get together as a group, they aren’t asking how they can get players to stand for the anthem they care so much about, they’re asking “how do we make this whole thing go away while all sides involved still give us their money.”

  42. knowspinzone says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:30 am
    Why would AMVETS want to waste $5.2 million on that anyway? The money would be better spent helping vets.

    ——-

    The advertisement would help vets.

  43. idislikespeciousness says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:59 am
    Que up the folks who’ll “never watch the NFL again”.

    —————-

    Cue up the idiots who think “cue” and “que” are the same thing.

  46. I just wish the NFL would be consistent. The NFL blocks the Veterans message saying they don’t allow Political Messages. At the same time the NFL is collaborating with the Players Coalition to produce Commercials where the Players can express their Political Messages. Roger, we’re not as dumb as you think we are. Just be honest and consistent for once. Apply the same rules to EVERYONE

  48. Who gave the WWNFL the right to drape itself in the flag anyway? All it does is use it to glorify itself, and then allows one side (the players) to also make political protest during it, but not the other side (the Vets). A total and self-interested mess that the NFL got itself into. The government should just ban the NFL from using the symbology of the state.

  49. isn’t the showing of players kneeling during the anthem an ad? It may be an ad for whiney entitlement but it’s still an ad.

  52. “The league said it doesn’t accept ads that have any type of political message…” Okay I get that.

    So why you let your paid employees demonstrate & display political messages on company time?

    Just more hypocrisy from the WWNFL.

  53. Is this where I make the suggestion to keep politics and sports separate then stay here the rest of the day/week/month talking politics on a sports blog?

    I’m trying to learn and fit in.

  55. Whatever, Goodell, you’re an idiot. I’m looking forward to watching the SOTU tonight, for the first time since 2008. At last the featured speaker doesn’t actually hate the country.

  56. Regardless of where you stand on the issue, if you ran the NFL, you would do the exact same thing. The NFL doesn’t want these protests, they’ve drawn too much negative attention to the league. After most players have already stopped protesting, approving a political ad like this would only be a guarantee of further fanning the flames of discontent. You’d have another massive display of protests starting next season. You’d also have to show ads from groups supporting those who are protesting. The NFL doesn’t want to deal with any of that.

    As an Iraq War veteran, I’m not happy with the players using the anthem as a prop in their protests but understand that its their right to do so.

    As far as this veteran group goes, I can’t help but feel the money would have been better spent on providing services for actual veterans rather than a ton of money on a symbolic gesture. Too many veterans are homeless or struggling to get past scars that were suffered during our time of service. The suicide rate amongst veterans is higher than ever and the VA healthcare system is still fairly disastrous. If nothing else, use that money to lobby Congress to stop kicking that can down the road. No veteran should ever have to die while waiting for care due to a poorly managed and inefficient bureaucracy. That we still haven’t fully resolved things yet is a disgrace.

  57. streetyson says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:21 am
    Who gave the WWNFL the right to drape itself in the flag anyway? All it does is use it to glorify itself, and then allows one side (the players) to also make political protest during it, but not the other side (the Vets). A total and self-interested mess that the NFL got itself into. The government should just ban the NFL from using the symbology of the state.
    ******************************
    Pretty sure the military paid the NFL to start honoring them. It’s advertisement for patriotism.

  59. Love the double standard – we’re absolving ourselves from any further political controversy by NOT airing this ad….but tune in every Sunday where our players will use their workplace as a platform to advertise their own political agenda during working hours. Bravo NFL.

  61. The league said it doesn’t accept ads that have any type of political message, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said this morning on ESPN Radio that he stands by that decision.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    That is simply not true. There are ads that have all sorts of political messages throughout the history of super bowl ads. Just last year there was a pro immigration ad that was aimed directly at Trump. There are many others and a simple search will list them as well as a couple articles discussing the subject.

  63. The NFL is losing fans? Are Americans so brainwashed that they can’t see the actual social injustices that the players are kneeling for? Are American children so indoctrinated into patriotism that they prioritize this reverence over a fair society? It blows my mind. Listen to the message the players are trying to convey. Look at the president you guys voted for. I can’t stand Goodell, but I’m with him on this one.

