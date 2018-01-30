James Harrison on falling asleep in meetings: Who hasn’t?

Getty Images

Some of James Harrison‘s former teammates didn’t hold back once the pass-rusher signed with New England. Soon after Pittsburgh cut Harrison, a report surfaced that he slept during team meetings and sometimes skipped practices.

So what’s the big deal?

“Who hasn’t fell asleep in a meeting?” Harrison said, via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Just get the facts straight: Harrison did not sleep in a recliner.

“We don’t have recliners, so it’s not possible,” he said.

The Patriots were the only team to offer Harrison once the Steelers bid farewell, and his signing with the archenemy created a firestorm. Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey contended that Harrison “erased his own legacy” in going to the Patriots.

Harrison insists he doesn’t care about his legacy and will continue to call Pittsburgh home.

“I don’t know,” Harrison said of his legacy. “Ask ah, Franco [Harris], I guess.”