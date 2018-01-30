Kirk Cousins wants to win, and find the right team he can help win

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 30, 2018, 2:09 PM EST
Two things can happen for Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins this offseason, and both of them are lucrative: He can either sign the franchise tag and play another season for Washington with a guaranteed salary of $34 million, or he can hit unrestricted free agency and shop himself to the highest bidder.

Cousins is excited about those possibilities. But if he does hit free agency, he wants a team that will not only offer him a lot of money but also offer him an opportunity to win a Super Bowl.

“Is money a part of it? Sure. Is it the only thing? No,” Cousins said on PFT Live. “It is about winning, and that’s what I want more than anything, so I’m going to be willing to make sacrifices or do what has to be done to make sure I’m in the best possible position to win, and that’s what the focus is going to be.”

Cousins has signed the franchise tag the last two years, and he indicated that if Washington puts the tag on him again this year, he’ll sign it again and play the 2018 season for $34 million.

“I think we’ll do what we’ve done the past two seasons. There’s no need to change the script. Stay consistent with the plan: Let the team do what they want to do,” Cousins said. “We’ll see what the Redskins want to do and then I’ll react accordingly.”

Although some players complain about the franchise tag, Cousins has already played on it twice and said he and his agent think it’s a good deal for a quarterback.

“There’s been a false narrative out there,” Cousins said. “Mike McCartney has really counseled me all along, if the team franchises you one, two, three times, just sign it.”

So what happens when the new league year begins in March? Does Cousins sign another franchise tag? Does he sign a long-term deal to remain in Washington? Or does he leave?

“We’ll see where it ends,” Cousins said of his career in Washington. “It may end this March, it may end years from now. Who knows?”

34 responses to “Kirk Cousins wants to win, and find the right team he can help win

  1. Hi! Welcome to Jacksonville. Here’s you $15 million per year. Have a nice trip to the Super Bowl.

  2. I am a big Cousins fan. I hope he finds the best situation for himself and family. It probably won’t be in Washington. I don’t see them franchising him again, but you never know.

  7. January 30, 2018 at 2:11 pm
    Hi! Welcome to Jacksonville. Here’s you $15 million per year. Have a nice trip to the Super Bowl.
    ——-
    If you think he’s gonna take $15 million per year, I think you might be in for some sticker shock.

  8. 34 million… 34 MILLION for one season. A season in which the Redskins are gonna finish 4th in the NFC East with or without him. I’m thinking he’s finally out of there, no way they pony up that dough for an extra 2 or 3 wins that will only hurt them in the 2019 Draft anyway.

  10. Jax makes sense to a degree.

    It all depends on what Coughlin/Caldwell/Marrone think of the Trashman. I personally am a fan.

  13. If Washington had someone running the team that knew what they were doing, they would’ve signed him to a long term deal 2 years ago. For what they’ve paid him for two years, they could’ve had him signed for at least 4 years. Go ahead and pay him $34 mil for one more season, Cousins will happily take it. Then you’ll be in the exact same position again next year. I love it!

  14. Jags all the way. $34 Million? Back up the Brinks truck, and get out of the way Tom Brady. Even with Bortles and bad refs, we still almost beat you. Our time is 2018.

  15. If the Redskins want Cousins to continue being the QB of the Redskins, then he will be the QB of the Redskins. If the Redskins don’t want him, though, then he will end being the QB of another team besides the Redskins.

  16. ariani1985 said:
    January 30, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    WILL my lowly Packers be in the hunt?

    ——————————————————-

    No, but the Vikings would kill for him. Oh, wait, he said he wants to go someplace where he can win. Never mind.

  17. There are few teams where he’d be a great fit, but I think 3 standout:

    Denver
    Jax
    Arizona

    I think he winds up on one of those 3 teams and he’ll be a great addition for whoever gets him.

  18. dadsource says:
    January 30, 2018 at 2:31 pm
    Jags all the way. $34 Million? Back up the Brinks truck, and get out of the way Tom Brady. Even with Bortles and bad refs, we still almost beat you. Our time is 2018.

    PLAY A FIRST PLACE SCHEDULE…PLAY NIGHT GAMES FOLLOWED BY SHORT WEEKS

    Then watch your players leave for serious $$$ they do not deserve.

    Then…you’ll get an appreciation of how hard it is to repeat winning seasons, never mind championships.

  19. Perception, people, is NOT reality. It is perception: a mental impression. This guy has had three years to prove if he is anything more than meaningless passing yards to TE’s and running backs. He has not.
    I could not say it better than Scott Ferrell. The truth about Cousins and his impact on winning records. He is a regular season QB. he does just fine against bad to mediocre teams-but against the tough teams-nothing.

  20. He beat out Nick Foles at Michigan State, causing Foles to transfer. I hope the money he has made makes him feel better seeing Foles take the Eagles to the Super Bowl.

  24. dadsource says:
    January 30, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    Jags all the way. $34 Million? Back up the Brinks truck, and get out of the way Tom Brady. Even with Bortles and bad refs, we still almost beat you. Our time is 2018.
    ——————————————————————————————————————————
    5 years 125 with 100 guaranteed might get it done. And he’d be a good fit there.

  25. briang123 says: Foles did not take the Eagles to the Super Bowl. He is along for the ride and had Foles started the entire season Philly would be home this weekend.

  28. Not sure what all this hatred for Cousins is about. The Redskins continue to overachieve with him under center. 7-9 last year on a team with a devastated offensive line, injured tight ends, no running game, below par receivers, and an abysmal defense. Any other QB and they’d be a two or three win team. Cousins has consistently done more with less than any QB in the league.

  30. cheapseater says:
    January 30, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    Hi! Welcome to Jacksonville. Here’s you $15 million per year. Have a nice trip to the Super Bowl.
    ——————–

    They’re throwing in Super Bowl tickets? Sweet!

  32. K. Cousins 30/40 303 3 td 1 int vs the eagles
    K. Cousins 26/45 327 1 td 1 int TWO rushing td`s vs the vikings
    K. Cousins 22/32 322 3 td 0 int vs thre saints

    Not sure but those are pretty decent #`s playing top teams…. @ the poster saying he only plays well vs bad teams

  33. He’s got some amazing options. Jags, Vikings, Bills are all playoff teams in need of a QB. Arizona, Jets, Dolphins even SF isn’t off the table, and obviously Cleveland. I wouldn’t touch any of those last 5 though. Maybe the Niners.

  34. Tom Brady wins his 6th Lombardi and abruptly retires. New England offers up 2 first round picks to get Garoppolo back from Clara. Kirk Cousins signs 6 year deal with Clara.

