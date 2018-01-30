LeGarrette Blount, Deion Sanders talk consecutive Super Bowls on different teams

AP

Deion Sanders was working Super Bowl Opening Night for NFL Network, and he approached Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount with an interesting point: Sanders is in an exclusive club that Blount (and Eagles defensive end Chris Long) can join on Sunday.

That club is the list of players who have won consecutive Super Bowls on different teams. So far in NFL history, that consists only of Sanders (who did it for the 49ers and Cowboys) and Ken Norton Jr. (who also did it for those two teams, though in reverse order, a year earlier than Sanders).

Three other players — Russ Hochstein of the 2002 Buccaneers and 2003 Patriots, Derrick Martin of the 2010 Packers and 2011 Giants, and Brandon Browner with the 2013 Seahawks and 2014 Patriots — have played on Super Bowl-winning teams in back-to-back years, although none of those three actually played in both Super Bowls.

Blount and Long were both on the field when the Patriots won the Super Bowl last year, so if the Eagles win on Sunday, they’ll be the third and fourth players to win back-to-back Super Bowls for different teams.

Sanders asked Blount about the prospects of joining that list.

“I’m trying to get back to back,” Blount said. “I was a part of the team that won last year. They’re back again and I’m back again. I want it as bad as they do.”

Blount is already in some very exclusive postseason company, and on Sunday he can join an even more exclusive list.