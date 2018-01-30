Leodis McKelvin works out for Browns

Getty Images

The Eagles made some changes to their secondary after the end of last season, including dispatching veteran cornerback Leodis McKelvin shortly after Super Bowl LI.

Those moves worked out pretty well for the Eagles as they’ll be playing in Super Bowl LII this Sunday. It didn’t work out as well for McKelvin, who worked out for a couple of other teams without finding a home for the 2017 season.

McKelvin is back at it. Field Yates of ESPN reports that he worked out for the Browns on Tuesday.

The Bills made McKelvin the 11th overall pick of the 2008 draft and he spent eight seasons in Buffalo before moving on to the Eagles for one year. He returned three punts and one kickoff for touchdowns while with the Bills and had one interception return for a touchdown for each team.