NFL has yet to speak to Ronald Darby in Jameis Winston investigation

Getty Images

Last November, an Uber driver alleged that Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston groped her in March 2016. Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby, a former Florida State teammate of Winston’s, quickly issued a statement contending that: (1) Darby was in the car; and (2) Winston did nothing wrong.

The NFL said at the time that an investigation had been launched. At Monday’s Opening Night festivities in Minnesota, Darby said the NFL has yet to contact him about the situation, according to JoeBucsFan.com.

Darby was otherwise tight-lipped about the situation.

“I ain’t talkin’ about that,” Darby said, before addressing his views on the reality of the situation. “Anybody on a high level is a target. I don’t think just [Jameis]; I feel like a lot of people is. That stuff, you just gotta, it comes with the territory.”

What definitely comes with the territory, based on the NFL’s overreaction (in the opinion of some) to the Ray Rice case from 2014, is that the NFL will investigate these situations and impose discipline even in the absence of criminal prosecution or civil liability. But the wheels of NFL justice apparently grind at their own pace; for whatever reason, the NFL hasn’t spoken to the one witness who has made it clear that he should be spoken to.