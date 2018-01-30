Nick Foles: The future will take care of itself

Getty Images

Nick Foles has another year on his contract with the Eagles, but his future is (somewhat) in doubt. As Mike Florio wrote last week, the Eagles have options.

The best move for Philadelphia might be to hold onto Foles for another season as Carson Wentz‘s backup. The Eagles owe him another $4 million in salary and a $3 million roster bonus with a total cap charge of $7.6 million.

Foles appears content with whatever happens, including returning to a backup role.

“Absolutely. I’m grateful to be here, to be part of this organization,” Foles said Tuesday. “I can’t wait to play the game. After the game, that’s where you have time to sort of reflect on the year, and that’s what we’ll do. I’ll spend time with my family and use that family time. The future will take care of itself. I’m grateful to have signed a two-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles and be here. I’m excited to watch Carson get healthy and get back on his feet and hopefully being part of him getting back to where he was.”

The Eagles could trade Foles, which would make his fourth team in four years.

“You know what? We’ll worry about that if that time comes,” Foles said of the possibility of Philadelphia trading him. “I’m just grateful to be in this position and be with this team.”