No Crisco for light poles in Philly this Sunday

AP

No Eagles players have made any bold predictions about what will happen in Super Bowl LII so far this week, but Philadelphia police commissioner Richard Ross isn’t holding back.

Ross said Tuesday that the Eagles will win and that the city is bracing for “very large celebrations” once the game is over. Ross said the city will let people celebrate “as long as it’s done peacefully,” but promised a “much larger” police presence than there was for the NFC Championship Game.

He also said that the city will be coming up with a new approach to keep people from climbing light poles. They used Crisco the last time around, but people were still able to shimmy their way up while celebrating the win over the Vikings.

“Now look, I can’t tell you that there won’t still be attempts, but I would suspect that some of them will be far more difficult than they were with the Crisco attempt,” Ross said, via CBS Philly.

Ross is likely right about Eagles fans being willing to put that prediction to the test, but the Eagles will have to do their part to make that happen.