Orlando Pace still bitter about the Patriots, 16 years later

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 30, 2018, 10:52 AM EST
It’s been 16 years since the Patriots’ dynasty began with an upset win over the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI. It’s been 10 years since the Boston Herald reported that the Patriots taped the Rams’ walk-through practice the day before that Super Bowl. And it’s been nine and a half years since the Boston Herald apologized for that report and said it was false.

But through all that passage of time, many Rams players have remained angry at the Patriots. The latest is Hall of Fame left tackle Orlando Pace, who said this morning on PFT Live that he still doesn’t like the Patriots and still wonders if their superb game plan was aided by cheating.

“There’s a little bit of suspicion there. I think guys all feel that way,” Pace said. “They had a pretty solid game plan for us, so I don’t know. . . . They knew exactly what we were going to do down there.”

All these years later, no evidence has emerged that the Patriots actually did film the Rams’ walk-through. So why do so many Rams players think it happened? Pace hinted that the reason may just be it’s hard for them to accept, as such a talented team, that they never won another Super Bowl after bursting onto the scene as the Greatest Show on Turf in 1999.

“You look at all those Hall of Famers and you just saw missed opportunities, and that was one of them because we should have had multiple championships,” Pace said.

Heading into that Super Bowl, no one would have thought that the Rams were already done winning Super Bowls, while the Patriots were just beginning the greatest dynasty in NFL history.

56 responses to “Orlando Pace still bitter about the Patriots, 16 years later

  2. He should be.

    Putting your body and livelihood on the line and preparing to win a title, only to be robbed by cheaters and their co-conspirator officials aiding and abetting them. I’d be bitter also.

  3. “Pace hinted that the reason may just be it’s hard for them to accept, as such a talented team, that they never won another Super Bowl after bursting onto the scene as the Greatest Show on Turf in 1999.”

    And there it is. Its oh so easy to refuse to accept your own failures by blaming them on non existent cheating. Americans used to have more spine than that. About time one of the Rams spat out the truth of the matter.

  4. while the Patriots were just beginning the greatest dynasty in NFL history.
    —————————————————————
    The Patriots won 5 rings in less than a decade like the Packers?

  5. He knows damned well there is no cheating. Cheating is self-defeating and can’t be tried anyway. The reason that Rams team never won another Superbowl is because they WEREN’T as good as advertised. They showed that in struggling to a lackluster NFC Championship win against the Bucs in 1999, escaping a stronger Titans team in their one Superbowl win, losing to the perennial doormat Saints in 2000, then finally getting exposed by a Patriots team stronger than anyone gave them credit for.

    The fact is the Patriots won because they gameplanned for everything – they played (and play) SITUATIONAL FOOTBALL where everyone else insists on freelancing and depending on athleticism.

  8. I guess saying you got cheated feels better than saying we got whipped by a better team.

    And I am very much looking forward to Terripet embracing the Patriot Way 30 seconds after McDaniels is announced as the new coach in Indy.

  9. Uhhh there is no evidence because the NFL destroyed the tape.

    If the NFL had shown what was on the tape maybe there would be closure… But it’s disingenuous to say there in no evidence when the key piece was destroyed.

  11. Hmm. Kurt Warner says the Pats won because their corners played physical and threw off the timing. I don’t need to steal your playbook to beat up your receivers…

  12. Don’t let a false narrative get in the way of facts. If only the Patriots had superior game preparation, the GOAT QB and the GOAT coach to somehow explain the reason for their success. But it’s easier for the haters to say they should’ve won. Like some grand force was just going to give it to them.

  13. terripet says:
    January 30, 2018 at 10:58 am
    Cheaters will cheat every opportunity they get

    3 6 Rate This

    ———————-

    Losers refuse to learn, are entitled narcissists, and sit in basements posting on messageboards all day and night.

  14. No one will ever know exactly what the Pats did considering the tapes were destroyed. So there will always be someone bitter about it. It may take away from the earlier years, but its hard to take away from what they did since then.

  16. Same exact thing happeend with the Panthers. First half the players said that the Patriots KNEW exactly the play called. In second half the Panthers changed up the signals and look what happened…scored a bunch of points and almost won.

  17. Why did Roger (Pats franchise MVP) destroy the tapes?!?!? You don’t destroy evidence of innocence that can restore credibility!

  18. terripet says:
    January 30, 2018 at 10:58 am
    Cheaters will cheat every opportunity they get

    —————

    Yes….the Colts pumped in fake crowd noise for years…..but the still couldn’t beat the Pats. So Bill Polian petitioned the league to change the rules to impede defenders’ abilities to cover receivers and they still only managed a single SB win aided by the refs calling a non-existent “face guarding” penalty against Ellis Hobbs in the AFCCG

  19. If they were as great as they believed they were they would have won the year after and the year after that. They lost that is all it was. The Patriots lost their perfect season when they lost to the Giants but you don’t see them crying like babies about. They should have won they didn’t they don’t blame anyone but themselves. Grow up you lost take it like a man.

  20. That “Journalist’ ( also known as a best selling fiction author, to those who can read), just started seeing the light of day around here on the radio.
    There must have been a 10 year Radio wave Gag order on him in the Boston market. Its been a glorious 10 years as well.

    No surprise whatsoever, he has resurfaced on that dumpster-fire, soap opera radio station known as WEEI.

    Blow it up and Staht OVAAAA EEI, NO-One listens to you anymore

  21. thetooloftools says:

    January 30, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Why would the Boston Herald reported it if it wasn’t true? They did because it was true plane and simple.

    ============================

    Why would the Boston Herald print a front and back page retraction, an unprecedented move for a major metropolitan newspaper?

  22. .
    Pace failed to mention that Martz forgot about the run and consistently threw into nickel and dime coverage. He failed to mention that Martz made Marshall Faulk a non factor. Saying the Patriots cheated sounds a whole lot better than we choked against a vastly inferior squad.
    .

  25. bigbadbills says:

    January 30, 2018 at 11:06 am

    Why did Roger (Pats franchise MVP) destroy the tapes?!?!? You don’t destroy evidence of innocence that can restore credibility!

    ==========================

    Too bad the tapes were shown the to media before they were destroyed.

  26. “All these years later, no evidence has emerged that the Patriots actually did film the Rams’ walk-through.”

    So Goodell admitted to destroying make-believe tapes for what purpose, then?

  28. Yep sure the Pats didn’t cheat…just like how “the deflator” was referring to losing weight.
    Keep living in denial Pats fans..keep saying that the rest of us NFL fans are just jealous.

    The Pats Dynasty**….an asterisk for every time they were CAUGHT CHEATING.

  29. Mr Wright says”

    says:
    January 30, 2018 at 10:55 am

    He should be.

    Putting your body and livelihood on the line and preparing to win a title, only to be robbed by cheaters and their co-conspirator officials aiding and abetting them. I’d be bitter also.

    ______________________________________

    Please explain how the Giants didn’t cheat against the Pats in SB 42.
    Strahan ADMITTED the Gnats were faking injuries to slow down NE offense.
    Then the same cheating was caught not long after on Nat’l TV against Sam Bradford and the mighty mighty St Louis Rams.
    All the evidence anyone would need is on youtube. Ready and waiting for you to look up.

    You must really hate your own team as well..
    Giants****

  30. Mr. Wright 212 says:
    January 30, 2018 at 10:55 am
    He should be.

    Putting your body and livelihood on the line and preparing to win a title, only to be robbed by cheaters and their co-conspirator officials aiding and abetting them. I’d be bitter also.
    /////////
    Really? Bitter over innuendo, heresay and speculation? Isn’t life too short?

  31. The Rams were arrogant and somewhat old school in the sense that they do what they do regardless of what the other team does. They were unable or unwilling to change their game plan, which has been a Hallmark of the Patriots. I don’t hear former Patriot players whining and complaining that the Giants somehow cheated and knew their game plan in 2007 when it was the Patriots that had the great offense. But that’s also a Hallmark of the Patriots. They never look outward. They always look inward.

  32. We all know the Patriots taped the practice, or at least had people there to see it. Matt Walsh didn’t blindly ask for an indemnity agreement for no reason…he knew he had damaging info on the Patriots. He even admitted to setting up the cameras DURING the Rams practice.

    Besides, the Patriots had 8 tapes on hand where they recorded coaches signals from Sept 2000 – 2002. And we’re supposed to believe that the Patriots wouldn’t jump at the opportunity to record the Rams practice, the day before the biggest game in their franchise history? Give me a break.

  34. The whole walk through tape, which was thoroughly debunked, was supposedly showing the Rams red zone offense. The Rams red zone offense went 2/2 in that game with 2 touchdowns. Its a trash argument. Maybe the Rams should look more into their 3 turnovers or the missed FG they had as reasons.

  35. usdcoyotesfan says:
    January 30, 2018 at 10:57 am
    while the Patriots were just beginning the greatest dynasty in NFL history.
    —————————————————————
    The Patriots won 5 rings in less than a decade like the Packers?
    /////
    I think most people measure the NFL dynasties based on post-merger performances.

  36. sidepull says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:11 am
    The greatest show on turf was getting planted in he turf that game. The Pats D was laying the wood.

    ——–

    The defense will go down as one of the best ever. Not a lot of big names like the Ravens’ but as a unit and Belichick’s coaching they were just as good.

  37. Pace hinted that the reason may just be it’s hard for them to accept, as such a talented team, that they never won another Super Bowl after bursting onto the scene as the Greatest Show on Turf in 1999.
    —————————————

    This is exactly right, and telling regrading how the Pats were able to gameplan so well. Martz was completely unwilling to adapt his offense and thought he could force his high powered passing attack down a defense’s throat. Belichick realized this in their regular season matchup and knew that by hitting the receivers and disguising blitzes he could potentially disrupt the timing key to they Rams offense. He did the same thing to Marchibroda and Kelly ten years before. And Martz continued to refuse to adapt, the rest of the league learned the same lesson, and the Rams “dynasty” was done.

  38. Orlando should look at videos produced by the Patriots. In them they detail the preparation that takes place, the Malcolm Butler INT is a classic example of the
    Pats being prepared for a particular play. Sour grapes Orlanda, admit that you were not as well prepared as the Pats, admit that Bill is a much better coach than Martz.

  39. Maybe they should have told Orlando, and every one else who wants to believe the practice taping thing to Google John Tomasse and Boston Herald and he would realize that the “taping practice” story was 100% fabricated and they had to print a full retraction.

    The taping during the first game in 2007. IN FULL VIEW of everyone- not clandestine absolutely happened, and it was a rule violation- no problem agreeing with that, but tying that to the “taping practice” thing is the obvious sign of the stupid or irrational Patriot hater.

    Jeez, its not like there hasn’t been SB upsets before.

  40. “The Boston Herald reported that the Patriots taped the Rams’ walk-through practice the day before that Super Bowl.”

    “So why do so many Rams players think it happened?”

    Uhh.. Pretty obvious why they would think that.

    The more compelling question is how did the article get past multiple editors and get printed if it was blatantly false and why did it take 6 months for the Boston Herald to issue a retraction? It’s not like this was the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

  41. These old Rams players like Pace, Faulk and Warner still can’t believe they lost. They still think they were the better team to this day. Well, why then did the Patriots go on to become the greatest dynasty in the history of the NFL while the “Greatest Show On Turf” could only muster one playoff victory over the next 4 years?

  42. rhinojr says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:05 am
    Same exact thing happeend with the Panthers. First half the players said that the Patriots KNEW exactly the play called. In second half the Panthers changed up the signals and look what happened…scored a bunch of points and almost won.

    —–
    So I guess the Panthers cheated too because the first half was a Defensive struggle and the second half was all opened up scoring.
    shaking my head – more loser mentality.

  43. People believe what they want to believe. It’s getting worse and worse these days. It’s all OK to the freedom to believe what you want. But it becomes dangerous when “belief systems” start dictating policy instead of factual information. That is were we tread into dangerous waters.

  45. usdcoyotesfan says:
    January 30, 2018 at 10:57 am
    while the Patriots were just beginning the greatest dynasty in NFL history.
    —————————————————————
    The Patriots won 5 rings in less than a decade like the Packers?

    The Packer won 5 Super Bowls in less than a decade? Show me the rings! Not those old single bar facemask 14 team/ 14 game (or 12 game) rings. Real Super Bowl Rings.

  46. FatBaba says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:13 am
    The fact that they were 1 and done says more about them than anything else. They were full of themselves.

    ——————-

    The original Seahawks.

  47. You often find that the “greatest” dynasties are those that were either built on hypocrisy, corruption, or were cheating. As the old adage goes…”if you ain’t cheatin’, you aint competin'” The Patriots have made a living on this. They’re frauds. Always have been, always will be.

  48. It’s different when the fans complain. That’s just what they do. Players are another story. I’ve always said that if a Coach isn’t turning over every Rock, and trying to do everything he can to help his team win, and that includes exploring the boundaries of the rules, he’s not doing his job. Nobody likes to see teams get away with penalties or faking injuries for timeouts Etc, and we know it’s gone on, and it can certainly help your team and shouldn’t be allowed, but let’s be real, it’s not a perfect system and not a perfect game. Teams have to be able to adjust.

  50. rhinojr says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:05 am
    Same exact thing happeend with the Panthers. First half the players said that the Patriots KNEW exactly the play called. In second half the Panthers changed up the signals and look what happened…scored a bunch of points and almost won.
    /////
    Wow, the Panthers made some “second-half adjustments” that made them more competitive!
    Why is it that some fans of losing teams can’t just accept the fact that the better team won?

  51. I remember when Belichick embarrassed Joe Montana in the 80s until 1991 in the playoffs. Montana’s offense had one touchdown in those 3 playoff games vs Belichick’s defense.

    Elway in super bow 21 and Jimmy Kelly in super bowl 25 (greatest offense of the 1990s) didn’t complain when they were upset by Belichick’s defense. They didn’t cry cheaters.

    Something happened 15 years ago in this country where we blame everyone else for our failures and want to disclaim someone’s else’s greatness.

    It’s why I abandoned the party on the left back in 2014. No responvilty and always complaining about other people.

    They are exactly like these whiners who can’t see that Belichick just works harder and has a football IQ of 160.

  53. dcnupe3 says:

    January 30, 2018 at 11:17 am

    We all know the Patriots taped the practice, or at least had people there to see it. Matt Walsh didn’t blindly ask for an indemnity agreement for no reason…he knew he had damaging info on the Patriots. He even admitted to setting up the cameras DURING the Rams practice.

    Besides, the Patriots had 8 tapes on hand where they recorded coaches signals from Sept 2000 – 2002. And we’re supposed to believe that the Patriots wouldn’t jump at the opportunity to record the Rams practice, the day before the biggest game in their franchise history? Give me a break.

    ====================

    Matt Walsh’s story was thoroughly debunked. And taping was AND STILL IS LEGAL. A league memo after ’06 season said you can’t do it from sidelines, and Pats still did for the ’07 opener against the Jets. League determined Pats weren’t using it during that game but they still broke the rule and got punished. Please do a little research.

  54. Chill_Donahue says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:11 am
    bigbadbills says:

    January 30, 2018 at 11:06 am

    Why did Roger (Pats franchise MVP) destroy the tapes?!?!? You don’t destroy evidence of innocence that can restore credibility!

    ==========================

    Too bad the tapes were shown the to media before they were destroyed.
    **************************************************************************

    LOL that is an outright lie. I wouldn’t expect anything less from the most bandwagon fans on earth. 17 consecutive blackouts in a row!

  55. This lie about filming practices was perpetrated by John Tomase a so called “journalist” who no longer works at the Boston Herald. The fact that this lie was out there for 6 months before an apology and retraction was made created an unfortunate urban myth.

