Rams promote two with Matt LaFleur off to Tennessee

Getty Images

Matt LaFleur’s tenure as the Rams offensive coordinator came to an end with Tuesday’s announcement that he is taking the same job with the Titans.

The Rams followed up the Titans’ announcement with one that explained how they’ll change their offensive coaching staff with LaFleur out of the picture. The Rams will promote offensive line coach Aaron Kromer to run game coordinator and tight ends coach Shane Waldron to pass game coordinator.

“I’m excited for Matt LaFleur and his family as he transitions to the Titans as offensive coordinator,” McVay said in a statement. “We’re grateful for his contribution to the Rams and our NFC West Championship season last year. As we move to 2018, we are confident in the leadership and guidance of Aaron Kromer and Shane Waldron as they begin their roles as run coordinator and pass coordinator.”

McVay called the plays on offense last season and will continue to do so in his second year with Los Angeles.

LaFleur was the second offensive coach to leave the Rams this offseason. Quarterbacks coach Greg Olson is now the Raiders offensive coordinator with Zac Taylor taking over the quarterback duties.