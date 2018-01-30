Report: Bills dismiss defensive backs coach Gill Byrd

Getty Images

Despite making the playoffs for the first time in nearly two decades, the Buffalo Bills have still decided to make multiple changes to their coaching staff this offseason.

According to Tim Graham of the Buffalo News, the Bills have dismissed defensive backs coach Gill Byrd.

Byrd’s departure comes on the heels of the team firing offensive coordinator Rick Dennison, axing key members of their analytics staff and having defensive line coach Mike Waufle retire.

The firing of Byrd comes despite a strong rookie campaign from first-round pick Tre'Davious White. Buffalo allowed just 13 passing touchdowns all season, which was the second-best mark in the NFL this season. Additionally, opposing quarterbacks averaged a 78.9 passing rating against Buffalo, which ranked sixth in the league.

Byrd joined the Bills last February after Sean McDermott was hired as the team’s new head coach. He served two years as cornerbacks coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2014-15, seven total seasons as an assistant with the Chicago Bears and three years with the St. Louis Rams.