Doug Pederson has charged Brett Favre with getting the Eagles hyped for Sunday’s game.

Favre will speak to the team the night before the game, Gil Brandt of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Pederson and Favre played together on the Packers for seven seasons.

The Hall of Fame quarterback went 1-1 in Super Bowl appearances with the Packers, beating the Patriots 35-21 in 1996 and losing to the Broncos 31-24 in 1997. Pederson backed up Favre on both of those teams.