Report: Browns tried to trade for Alex Smith

Getty Images

The Browns missed on another quarterback.

Cleveland attempted to trade for Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. The Chiefs instead are sending the quarterback to Washington.

Smith, a three-time Pro Bowler, made sense for new Browns General Manager John Dorsey. Dorsey traded for Smith when he became G.M. of the Chiefs in 2013.

The Chiefs, though, may have wanted to get Smith out of the AFC and away from Dorsey.

Smith scoffed at a possible deal to Cleveland during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show earlier Tuesday.

“I haven’t even thought about that,” Smith said. “They’ve got nowhere to go but up. 1-31 over the last two years just sounds amazing.”

It now makes sense since he knew he likely was headed to Washington rather than Cleveland.

The good news for the Browns, if they are so inclined, is Kirk Cousins will hit the open market in March.