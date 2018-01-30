Report: Chiefs reach agreement to trade Alex Smith to Washington

Getty Images

Alex Smith doesn’t have to wonder about his future any longer, and Washington no longer has to wonder who its quarterback will be in 2018.

The Chiefs reached an agreement to trade Smith to Washington, Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star reports. There is no word on the compensation the Chiefs will receive.

Although the trade cannot be consummated until the first day of the league year, which begins March 14, Paylor reports the sides have agreed to the deal.

Smith was entering the final year of his deal, with a cap number of $20.6 million for 2018. The Chiefs will save $17 million on their cap.

It paves the way for Patrick Mahomes to take over as the starting quarterback in Kansas City. It also assures that Kirk Cousins will enter free agency after Washington used the franchise tag on him in consecutive years.