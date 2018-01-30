Report: Colts hire Dave DeGuglielmo as offensive line coach

Getty Images

The Colts don’t have a head coach yet — wink, wink, nod, nod — but they have hired another assistant coach.

Offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo will join Josh McDaniel’s staff in Indianapolis, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The Colts are waiting for the Super Bowl to end to announce the Patriots offensive coordinator as their new head coach.

The Dolphins did not retain DeGuglielmo, who joined Miami’s staff in October as a replacement for Chris Foerster. DeGuglielmo also interviewed with the Raiders.

DeGuglielmo got his start with the Giants as an assistant line coach and quality control coach from 2004-08. He spent three years as the offensive line coach on Tony Sparano’s staff in Miami from 2009-11 and then moved to the Jets in the same role in 2012. DeGuglielmo was with the Patriots as offensive line coach in 2014-15 and with the Chargers as assistant line coach in 2016.