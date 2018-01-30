Report: Cowboys promote Keith O’Quinn, Ben Bloom

Getty Images

The Cowboys will promote Keith O’Quinn and Ben Bloom, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. O’Quinn will replace Rich Bisaccia as special teams coach, and Bloom will take over for Matt Eberflus.

The Cowboys allowed Bisaccia to leave for Oakland, so he could rejoin Jon Gruden. Eberflus left to become the Colts’ defensive coordinator under Josh McDaniels.

O’Quinn assisted Bisaccia with the special teams the past four seasons. He also has served as a pro scout, a quality control/offensive assistant coach and an assistant wide receivers coach.

O’Quinn spent the 2009 season as the director of pro personnel for the Browns.

Bloom joined the Cowboys in 2011 as a defensive quality control coach, assisting Eberflus with the linebackers. The two worked together on the Browns’ staff in 2010. Bloom worked with the defensive ends in 2014-15 before assuming the role of assistant coach/special projects in 2016.

The Cowboys, who have turned over their staff this offseason, still need a tight ends coach. They also could hire a special teams assistant.