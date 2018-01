Getty Images

The Titans have a new defensive line coach.

They have hired Terrell Williams for the job, Alex Marvez of the Sporting News reports.

The Dolphins fired Williams earlier this month. He spent three seasons in Miami.

Williams, 43, began his NFL coaching career with the Raiders, served as their defensive from 2012-14. He previously spent 14 seasons in the college ranks, including two seasons as Texas A&M’s defensive line coach.