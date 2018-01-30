Report: Vikings expected to name new offensive coordinator next week

Getty Images

The Vikings are expected to wait until next week before an announcement on a replacement for Pat Shurmur, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

Coach Mike Zimmer interviewed Darrell Bevell, Kevin Stefanski, Sean Ryan and Dan Campbell at his ranch in Kentucky. Campbell, currently the Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach, was the last to interview. He completed his interview Tuesday.

The Vikings are seeking to replace Pat Shurmur, who took the Giants’ head coaching job.

Bevell, 48, has the most experience as a play caller. He spent five years as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator and six in the same position with the Seahawks.

Seattle fired him after the 2017 season.

Stefanski currently serves as the Vikings’ quarterbacks coach.