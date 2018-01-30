Reports: Kendall Fuller traded to Chiefs as part of Alex Smith deal

Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting cornerback Kendall Fuller from the Washington Redskins as part of a trade that will send quarterback Alex Smith to D.C., according to multiple reports.

The trade cannot become official until the start of the new league year on March 14. However, a deal was reportedly reached Tuesday that will send Smith to Washington in exchange for Fuller and a third-round pick. Washington is also set to give Smith a four-year contract extension.

Fuller seemed unaware of his inclusion in the deal.

Mannnnn im safe! I ain’t get traded — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 31, 2018

However, at least a half-dozen separate outlets named Fuller as the piece headed to Kansas City in the trade.

Fuller has appeared in 29 games for Washington over the last two seasons with 12 total starts. He recorded 55 tackles this season with four interceptions, 10 passes defended and a forced fumble.