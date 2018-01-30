Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski expects to play Sunday.

When asked whether he will play in Super Bowl LII, the Patriots tight end answered affirmatively.

“Yes,” Gronkowski said, via Kim Jones of NFL Media.

Gronkowski said “hopefully by tomorrow” he clears concussion protocol.

NFL concussion protocol rules kept Gronkowski out of Monday’s media session, but he attended XBox Live Sessions with Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount on Tuesday night.

Gronkowski caught 69 passes for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns during the regular season. He was concussed during the AFC Championship Game on a hit by Jaguars safety Barry Church, who was fined $24,309.