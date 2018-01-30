Saints signings of Josh Huff, Jayrone Elliott disapproved by NFL

Getty Images

The NFL nixed the attempted signings of wide receiver Josh Huff and linebacker Jayrone Elliott by the New Orleans Saints on Monday.

According to Mike Triplett of ESPN.com, the contracts were denied because the Saints already had a full 90-man roster and the signings would have put the team over the roster limit.

The Saints had 53 players on their active roster at the end of the season, 20 players on injured reserve, two more on PUP/NFI lists and had signed 15 players to reserve/future contracts. New Orleans can resubmit the contracts once sufficient space has been cleared on the roster for the addition of Huff and Elliott.

Huff has 51 receptions for 523 yards and four touchdowns in parts of four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Elliott recorded 57 tackles with two interceptions and four sacks in three seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He was traded to the Dallas Cowboys last September but appeared in just one game before being waived.