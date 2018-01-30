Shaquem Griffin receives Scouting Combine invitation

Getty Images

Former Central Florida linebacker Shaquem Griffin has confirmed he received an invitation from the NFL to participate in next month’s Scouting Combine.

“I want to let you all know I got invited to the NFL Combine,” Griffin said in a video he posted on social media. “Thank you for all your support. The entire nation was behind me and I couldn’t do it without you. Something special is coming soon and you’re going to see it. They invited the right one to the NFL Combine and I’m going to show you. I’ve got a lot to prove. Against all odds.”

Initial reports indicated that Griffin had not been invited to the Combine, and that led to an outcry among his fans, many of whom have drawn inspiration from Griffin, who has succeeded as a football player despite having his left hand amputated when he was 4 years old.

But Griffin has proved he’s a good football player, and not just a good story, and he’ll now get a chance to prove he has the athletic talent to compete at the next level.