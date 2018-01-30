Steve Spagnuolo brings back Patriots cheating claim

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 30, 2018, 10:44 AM EST
Getty Images

With the Patriots in the Super Bowl, all the grievances against them are being aired by old foes.

And former Eagles assistant Steve Spagnuolo has claimed that he believes the Patriots were cheating during Super Bowl XXXIX. Spagnuolo was the linebackers coach for the Eagles at the time, and said the Patriots knew their signals.

He obviously figured out how to prevent in three years later, when he was the defensive coordinator for the Giants and they beat the undefeated Patriots, but he’s still carrying a grudge.

“The biggest thing we learned was make sure you have two signal-callers, not one signal-caller,” Spagnuolo said during an interview with 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia (via Newsday). “Because they may have all your signals.”

While it seems forever ago, that came at a time when Spy was the gate of preference after they were caught stealing signals from the Jets. And Spagnuolo said that after the Super Bowl win over the Eagles, he became convinced they were up to something.

“I remember through the course of the game [defensive coordinator Jim Johnson] saying, ‘They’re getting our signals. They know when we’re blitzing . . . Try to hide it, etc. etc,’ ” Spagnuolo said. “I remember distinctly thinking, ‘Jim I don’t think that’s true.’ Now I’m not saying this to him, because I don’t want to upset him. I’m saying it to myself. ‘I don’t think so, Jim. Just concentrate on calling the game.’ ’’

But the more he thought about it, he decided Johnson was correct.

“In hindsight, he was right,” he said. “When you go back and look at that tape, it was evident to us. . . .

“I’m not crying over spilled milk here, but we believed that Tom knew when we were pressuring, because he certainly got the ball out pretty quick. But, you know, you got to play the game, and they won that particular day.”

Spagnuolo said he was careful to apply the lesson in the future. And as long as the Patriots are in the midst of their incredible run of success, Spagnuolo won’t be the last one to accuse them of doing it in an underhanded way.

Permalink 50 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

50 responses to “Steve Spagnuolo brings back Patriots cheating claim

  6. Since stealing signals is not and never has been illegal in the NFL, maybe Spags should have been more careful about changing up signals and doing his job, instead of expecting the coaches of the other team not to do theirs.

    Its a very cowardly thing Spagnuolo is doing blaming his own failure on this.

    Secondly, to this day Brady has a very quick release. Its not rocket science to see when the big nasty men are charging at you. Its also not rocket science to know that the solution to a great pass rush is a quick release.

    SMH

  8. Does he even think there is a remote chance that during the course of the game they got a feel for how the eagles were calling their plays OR that Brady got nervous and started acting like the blitz might come on every play?

  10. If he watches the tape from this past season, I bet Spagnuolo will claim all the Giants opponents had their signals too.

    Two things stand out from this post thought: 1. Glas Spags isn’t “crying over spilled milk.”
    2. Please, for the love of all that is holy, can we get the description of “spygate” correct? It had NOTHING to do with “stealing signals,” as stealing signals was (and is) 100% legal, and something all teams attempt. Where the Patriots crossed the line in that 2007 game vs the Jets was by filming in an area where they were not supposed to be filming. Sure it might be easier just to dumb it down for the audience, and sure, “stealing signals” has always made for more salacious headlines, so why bother with the facts, right?

  11. When these people come forward about the cheaters it’s true they have been caught in the past and will be caught again as long as the dictator is coaching

  12. You mean to tell me that out of 32 NFL teams, the New England Patriots is the only team to steal signals? I believe teams send their scouts to opponents games and even watch film to pick up certain signals. I’m not going to say cheating is fine but I’m also not going to discredit that dynasty.

  13. Correct! Stealing signals is legal.

    However, recording the signs for later study is highly illegal, in the NFL.

    Only mad because they got caught.
    *****

  14. Look at the boxscore and ask yourself if this is how the game ought to start out for the Patriots if they had all of the defensive signals, going in, after “taping a practice”:

    Patriots first drive: 3 and out
    Patriots second drive: 3 and out
    Patriots third drive: 3 and out
    Patriots fourth drive: 3 and out

    The Patriots offense got rolling, but ONLY IN THE SECOND HALF.

    I’d attribute that second half offensive excellence to making excellent in-game adjustments, specifically by making halftime adjustments.

    It is what the Patriots always do extremely well. Those that don’t do it well at all take the lazy path and yell “cheaters”

  16. What a moron. Seriously.

    “Hi, I am a loser, don’t change my signals when I thin k they may be compromised, my claims simply don’t add up, I lost to the clear, better team, and I can’t accept it because I am a narcissist.”

    “I am also jealous BB/Brady and Ernie Adams have photographic memories”…

  17. really people? It wasn’t they picked up signals during the game or from filming past games. it has been proven they were filming other teams practices and stealing play sheets.this is something that was suspected by multiple teams to the point that many teams leave fake call sheets in their lockers rooms at foxboro because they know the patriots will steal them. Just so happens that the commish destroyed evidence. how convenient! then tried to give the other nfl teams a make up call with deflate gate which no one cared about. I mean, kudos to them because they are allowed to get away with it. They are a great team with great players but because of their cheating I don not consider them or Tom Brady the best of all time.

  19. ….and NOW we know why Spagnola was an abject failure as a HC. He, to this day, never got the concept that stealing signals was LEGAL. He didn’t prepare for the possibility. It’s all in the details, Spags, and you failed your team. Deal with it.

    I guess Pats fans will always have to deal with the lame and weak, during superbowl week. Those like Marshall Faulk, who have to whine and complain about their own failures. The other shame is when the mediots give this specious claims credence by publishing them during this week.

    It’s 18 freaking years of quality play by the Pats and the REASON the rest of the league still lags behind is that they rely on weak excuses to defend their own culpability instead of working harder to do their jobs better.

  20. “The biggest thing we learned was make sure you have two signal-callers, not one signal-caller,” Spagnuolo said during an interview with 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia (via Newsday). “Because they may have all your signals.”

    So they figured out your signals. Whose fault is that? Dolt.

  21. Let’s see, Brandin Cooks bobble, ruled a catch. Jesse James bobble, ruled a non catch. Late game Jets TD, overturned with no evidence even though the ball had been secured. Result, gifted at least 2 games and home field. No need to steal signals anymore with the replay official working for you, although it wouldn’t surprise me if it still happens.

  22. Giggles can’t beat Pats then get bitter. We get it. But if giggles lose again this year, are the fraud giggles going to say they cheat again? Lmao

  23. “but we believed that Tom knew when we were pressuring, because he certainly got the ball out pretty quick”

    hmm..that’s some pretty solid evidence right there…

  24. They are a great team with great players but because of their cheating I don not consider them or Tom Brady the best of all time.
    ==========================================
    Bingo we have a winner!

    Pats fans will not accept the truth

  25. “They kept blitzing…I don’t need signals to know that.” – Tom Brady

    Why people don’t get professional football and refuse to learn, is beyond me.

    The fact actual coaches who have been paid in the NFL also don’t get it, is disturbing.

  26. Here we go. All the sore losers who cannot take it that they got whupped are coming home to roost. Cant be anything the losers did or didnt do. It has t be rthe Pats cheated. Its really the same old song and dance. Steven Tyler prolly wrote that song about the sore losers anyhow.

  27. How did Steve Spagnuolo ever get a shot at being a head coach if he doesn’t understand a simple (yet essential) concept such as Advanced Scouting?

  28. sabi52 says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:07 am
    really people? It wasn’t they picked up signals during the game or from filming past games. it has been proven they were filming other teams practices and stealing play sheets.this is something that was suspected by multiple teams to the point that many teams leave fake call sheets in their lockers rooms at foxboro because they know the patriots will steal them. Just so happens that the commish destroyed evidence. how convenient! then tried to give the other nfl teams a make up call with deflate gate which no one cared about. I mean, kudos to them because they are allowed to get away with it. They are a great team with great players but because of their cheating I don not consider them or Tom Brady the best of all time.

    2 7 Rate This

    —————-

    Actually, that has not been proven at all. But, if you little Millennials didn’t have 5th place trophies piling up in your closets as children and teenagers, you’d know that if someone gives you something on a platter, in a comepetitive situation, you use it.

    That’s in no way shape or form, “cheating”.

    That’s part of sports.

    I weep for our country’s futuee, because entitled losers like Spagnuolo or whoever else arrogantly assumes they are superior to an opponent they are not superior to, have kids called Millennials, who are currently destroying the country with these bad traits.

  29. Funny how people telling stories about camera-gate and calling the Patriots cheaters don’t seem to understand the rules, what the Patriots were accused of, and what is a total fabrication that keeps getting repeated (filming practices of other teams – never happened). What is fact? 5 Super Bowls while owners like Jerry Jones and Mara were goading Goodell to suspend the NE QB for 4 games. What did it get them? Another Patriots Superbowl.

  30. hukdeep says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:02 am

    However, recording the signs for later study is highly illegal, in the NFL.
    ————————–

    No it isn’t, it’s called film study.

  32. Absolutely pathetic. No respect for this guy.

    Face it, pal, your defense just wasn’t good enough and that starts with the coaching.

    The only reason the Eagles were in that game at all was Terrell Owens carrying them on his back for most of the game. Still one of the greatest SB performances I’ve ever seen. The rest of the team? Well, they lost the game.

  33. .
    SITUATION WANTED
    .
    Unemployed architect of 2-14 NYG defense seeks to remain relevant by tearing down others accomplishments. Contact S. Spagnuolo who presently has no job but yet stands in judgment of those playing in the Super Bowl.
    .

  34. agreed Spags was a bad head coach, but he is a great d coordinator. He is not stating evidence or can’t say more because if he does he will never work in the NFL again. You can’t come out and say, “They cheated this way and that and the reason there is no hard evidence is because the NFL covered it up because they realized if the public thought there was cheating in the NFL their brand would be tarnished.” guess they didn’t realize that covering it up would tarnish it more… along with many other things foul ups the NFL commits

  35. The Patriots didn’t play the Eagles in the 2004 regular season. So how would they have their signals?

    The reason Brady knew when they were going to pressure him is because he’s just good at both reading defenses pre-snap and reacting to them post-snap.

  36. sabi52 says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:07 am
    “it has been proven they were filming other teams practices and stealing play sheets.”
    _________________________________

    Wow, it amazes me how ignorant people can be. You really should take the time to learn the facts instead of posting irresponsible comments like this. But I know, you are a Pats hater and this is much easier to swallow than admitting they prepare harder and outsmart your team.

  37. sb44champs says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:21 am
    Cry Baby.
    ===========================
    Not really… Spags got the last laugh in Super Bowl 42

    1 1 Rate This

    ——————–

    Actually, the Pats are getting the last laugh after forming a dynasty in the cap era, and tryin to form yet another.

    You people are bizarre. The Pats have basically blown up the NFL as we know it. It’s epic beyond belief and somehow this little piddly dork who can thank unemployed David Tyree, is some kind of a special hero.

    LMAO

    LOSERS

    HInt: IF NE had signals compromised, they adjust and change them.

  38. thedoctlc says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:17 am
    How did Steve Spagnuolo ever get a shot at being a head coach if he doesn’t understand a simple (yet essential) concept such as Advanced Scouting?

    3 0 Rate This

    —————–

    Great question. How do such loser even get into the NFL in the first place?

    I wouldn’t hire someone like this if I was given a million dollars to do so.

  39. “they knew when we were blitzing”- pretty funny, every game I watched that Tony Romo covered he repeatedly called out blitzes before they happened, but I guess Brady can’t do the same thing? Pretty standard QB practice.

  40. I agree with Patriots fans that millennials are destroying this society. Those losers go shopping at Wal-Mart and take up the whole aisle you’re trying to shop on and watching their stupid Disney Channel shows on demand on their phones, among other things.

  41. hukdeep says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:02 am
    Correct! Stealing signals is legal.

    However, recording the signs for later study is highly illegal, in the NFL.

    Only mad because they got caught.

    Incorrect. Recording signals for use DURING the game is illegal. BTW there’s only legal and illegal. There’s no HIGHLY illegal.That one phrase, that you’d know and understand had you bothered to do your homework, is what Spygate is all about. That’s the way the rule was written, that’s what Belichick based his actions upon but as we all know, the league office is adept at moving goal posts after the ball has been snapped.

  42. beerbaron says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:25 am
    The Patriots didn’t play the Eagles in the 2004 regular season. So how would they have their signals?

    The reason Brady knew when they were going to pressure him is because he’s just good at both reading defenses pre-snap and reacting to them post-snap.

    0 0 Rate This

    —————

    They played em in the preaseason and won 24-6, but it’s preseason so that means you keep the same signals in the preaeason as you would in a Super Bowl? LOL!

    Seriously, these people who act clinically insane regarding the Pats, have serious mental issues.

    I love it! Pats are in everyone’s heads and have been for years.

    If the Pats win, this is why trolls deserve all the flak they get.

    Time to take your medicine, trolls. Come get some. Come get a slap.

  43. of course they know your signals if you don’t change. that’s part of what all good coaches do, but only part. he’s also beating your stinking team on conditioning, scheme, drafting, free agency, discipline, in game adjustment, decision making under pressure, and that’s just a start.

  44. rolf1015 says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:26 am
    sabi52 says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:07 am
    “it has been proven they were filming other teams practices and stealing play sheets.”
    _________________________________

    Wow, it amazes me how ignorant people can be. You really should take the time to learn the facts instead of posting irresponsible comments like this. But I know, you are a Pats hater and this is much easier to swallow than admitting they prepare harder and outsmart your team.

    _____________________________
    I follow facts. You are blinded by your Pats love. I get it. I am no Pats hater actually. You want to feel your team is the best of all time and I don’t blame you. I would too. The fact is why can’t you admit that it was brilliant by Bellichick to do this. I am a coach and pushing the limit is part of coaching. Any advantage you can get is taken. I respect the Pats but I call em like I see em. They cheated and go t away with it for years.

  46. Brady certainly can’t or couldn’t at the time read pre snap defenses like Peyton. So I see why many would be suspicious. Personally I don’t care. We are going to win #6, Brady will be in Canton, and he will go down as the best ever system QB.

  48. Spags was an iconic name in Central Mass. Anyone who grew up here knows what I mean. This is not that Spags. This Spags is giving Central Mass a bad name. We don’t abide whiny football coaches or players.

  49. truthprofessor says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:02 am
    Look at the boxscore and ask yourself if this is how the game ought to start out for the Patriots if they had all of the defensive signals, going in, after “taping a practice”:

    Patriots first drive: 3 and out
    Patriots second drive: 3 and out
    Patriots third drive: 3 and out
    Patriots fourth drive: 3 and out

    The Patriots offense got rolling, but ONLY IN THE SECOND HALF.
    ___

    Exactly. If they had their signals, why would the Pats wait until the second half to use them?

    I am amazed at the level of stupidity out there because of the hate and jealousy.

    Still waiting for a hater to give me a reason why the refs/NFL want the Pats to win. All I hear is that they get all the calls, but never a reason as to why except that Goodelll and Kraft are friends….

  50. Not really… Spags got the last laugh in Super Bowl 42
    *********************
    No, he really is a cry baby. If a team shows on film that they blitz 60% of the time, don’t you think a team that studies film is going to realize that and make adjustments? Plus, if you’re dumb enough to NOT have fake calls knowing that someone is watching you, that’s on you. I mean really, if you hold up a sign that has a cow on it and your D blitzes every time that’s done, is that signal stealing or just being aware?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!