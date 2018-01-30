Steve Wilks open to possibility of using Patrick Peterson more as a returner

Getty Images

Patrick Peterson is one of the best punt returners in football, but the risk of injury has prevented the Cardinals from using him much in that role the past two seasons.

New coach Steve Wilks, though, left open the possibility of using Peterson more as a returner.

“Special teams is going to be important, and I want every player on this team to understand that,” Wilks said during the press conference to introduce special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers, via Darren Urban of the team website. “Do I want him in that situation each and every time? No. We had the same with Luke Kuechly [in Carolina]. He was involved in special teams but he wasn’t a major part of that. We have to be very selective and most importantly smart about our decisions.”

Peterson has not served as a full-time returner since 2015, with Arizona using him as a situational returner the past two seasons. He had 13 punt returns in 2016 for a 6.2 yards per return average and 13 returns last season for a 6.8 average.

Peterson has not scored a touchdown on a punt return since 2011 when he had four.