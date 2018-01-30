Titans hiring Matt LaFleur as offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Titans coach Mike Vrabel now has his coordinators in place.

According to Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com, the Titans are expected to name Matt LaFleur as their offensive coordinator.

The 38-year-old LaFleur spent last year as Sean McVay’s offensive coordinator with the Rams, though he did not call plays. He also interviewed for the Titans head coaching job before Vrabel was tabbed to that post.

The Titans are hiring 68-year-old Dean Pees as their defensive coordinator, giving them a balance of experience on Vrabel’s staff as he takes his first head coaching job.