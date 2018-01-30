Tom Brady on his right hand: It’s getting better

Getty Images

Tom Brady had the 12 stitches removed from his right hand earlier this week, but the Patriots quarterback said the injury still isn’t fully healed.

“It’s getting better,” Brady said Tuesday. “It’s not quite where I want to be, so I’m just trying to protect it the best way I can. It’s obviously a very important part of my body for a quarterback, so I want it to be as healthy as possible for the game on Sunday.”

Brady wore a specially made black glove on his right hand, which he said aids the healing process. (He did not wear a glove on his left hand Tuesday.)

“Underarmour just made it for me,” Brady said. “It’s a great glove. It’s got a lot of recovery in it, and that’s what I need at this time.”

Brady’s hand hit the helmet of teammate Rex Burkhead during a practice 11 days ago.

The Patriots return to practice Wednesday, and a pool reporter will document what Brady does or doesn’t do in practice to supplement the injury report. Brady, though, should have no problems with his hand Sunday.