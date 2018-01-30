Tom Brady reveals secret weakness

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 30, 2018, 2:28 PM EST
It hasn’t always been the avocado ice cream that made Tom Brady green.

The Patriots quarterback was waxing nostalgic Tuesday about visiting relatives in Minnesota when he was a child, and recalled his uncles putting him through a rite of passage.

Via Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald, Brady remembered his first experience with chewing tobacco while fishing with his uncles.

“I’ve had a lot of great memories,” Brady said of Minnestoa. “I remember my uncles gave me chewing tobacco for the first time when I was really young. We were fishing. This is a pretty good story. We went sunfishing, and on the way home, I said, ‘I want to try it.’ They said, ‘Look, if we give it to you, you can’t spit it out until you get home.’

“It was like a 30-minute to my grandpa’s farm. So of course, they give it to me and within five minutes, I’m outside the car throwing up all over the place. I don’t think I’ve had much chewing tobacco since then.”

Brady’s uncles deserve credit for being good uncles, and helping broaden young Tom’s horizons. Even if it meant washing the truck.