Tom Brady reveals secret weakness

Getty Images

It hasn’t always been the avocado ice cream that made Tom Brady green.

The Patriots quarterback was waxing nostalgic Tuesday about visiting relatives in Minnesota when he was a child, and recalled his uncles putting him through a rite of passage.

Via Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald, Brady remembered his first experience with chewing tobacco while fishing with his uncles.

“I’ve had a lot of great memories,” Brady said of Minnestoa. “I remember my uncles gave me chewing tobacco for the first time when I was really young. We were fishing. This is a pretty good story. We went sunfishing, and on the way home, I said, ‘I want to try it.’ They said, ‘Look, if we give it to you, you can’t spit it out until you get home.’

“It was like a 30-minute to my grandpa’s farm. So of course, they give it to me and within five minutes, I’m outside the car throwing up all over the place. I don’t think I’ve had much chewing tobacco since then.”

Brady’s uncles deserve credit for being good uncles, and helping broaden young Tom’s horizons. Even if it meant washing the truck.