Tom Brady won’t let Super Bowl jersey out of his sight this year

Getty Images

Tom Brady won’t lose sight of his Super Bowl jersey this year.

“I’m taking it with me, man, if we win,” Brady said Tuesday. “If we lose, I’m throwing it in the garbage.”

A year ago, Brady’s Super Bowl jersey was stolen out of his locker in the chaos after the Patriots’ victory over Atlanta. The jersey, which Brady had hoped to present to his ill mother, Galynn, remained missing for weeks.

The jersey later was found at the home of Mexican tabloid journalist Martin Mauricio Ortega. Mexican authorities also found a Brady jersey that disappeared after the 2015 Super Bowl.