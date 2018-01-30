Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Everything Bills C Eric Wood said at his brief non-retirement press conference on Monday.

Which players from the Super Bowl teams might the Dolphins target in free agency?

The Patriots’ safeties have given their defense a strong backbone.

LB David Harris has no interest in talking about his departure from the Jets.

The Ravens may be looking for a wide receiver on the second day of the draft.

K Jake Elliott didn’t make the Bengals this year, but he did make it to the Super Bowl.

A Browns-centric look at mock drafts.

The Steelers signed WR Trey Griffey to a future contract.

How will LB Jadeveon Clowney‘s upcoming contract impact the overall makeup of the Texans?

A review of how the Jaguars’ 2017 draft class fared.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel got praised by Patriots QB Tom Brady on Monday night.

How would CB Aqib Talib‘s departure play in the Broncos locker room?

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt isn’t resting on an impressive rookie season.

A look at the Chargers’ needs on the defensive line.

Bill Belichick said it’s “great” to have Jon Gruden coaching the Raiders again.

The Cowboys missed the playoffs, but their players still did well on the merchandise front.

What can Giants QB Eli Manning learn from Kurt Warner?

Analyzing how the Eagles offense changed after Carson Wentz‘s injury.

The Redskins were involved in the last Minnesota Super Bowl.

What will the Bears do at wide receiver this offseason?

It will still be a while before Matt Patricia will talk about the Lions.

A call for the Packers to play LB Clay Matthews on the inside of their defense.

Vikings C Pat Elflein had surgery on his ankle.

Falcons LB Deion Jones wore a mike during the Pro Bowl.

Will the Panthers make a change at backup quarterback?

QB Taysom Hill‘s athleticism earned him a spot with the Saints.

Looking back at the Buccaneers’ regular season game against the Patriots.

Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson remains unhappy about not making the All-Pro team.

Could Rams QB Jared Goff be the comeback player of the year?

The 49ers should try to boost their pass rush this offseason.

An argument in favor of the Seahawks giving S Earl Thomas a new contract.