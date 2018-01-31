Andre Branch recovering from knee surgery

Getty Images

Dolphins defensive end Andre Branch missed two games with a knee injury during the 2017 season and said as the year wound down that he might need surgery to repair the issue.

On Wednesday morning, Branch shared a picture of himself getting ready to go into the operating room.

Branch signed a three-year, $24 million deal with Miami after recording 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2016. He had four sacks in what was seen as a disappointing campaign and pointed to the injury as a contributing factor.

“I don’t get caught up in what other people say or what other people would think about me,” Branch said, via the Miami Herald. “I still have the respect of my teammates. They all understand how hard we have fought. I want to be at 100, but it’s unrealistic. I wasn’t at 100 this year, but it’s a part of it.”

It’s not clear how much time Branch will need to recover, but the offseason program and training camp are both a good distance away.