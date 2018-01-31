Browns offered a second, but not a big contract for Alex Smith

The Browns wanted Alex Smith.

But not as much as Washington did, at least financially.

According to Pat McManamon of ESPN.com, the Browns offered the Chiefs a second-round pick for Smith, but weren’t prepared to meet his contract demands.

Washington gave Smith a new four-year, $94 million deal as part of the trade. They sent Kansas City a third-round pick and cornerback Kendall Fuller for the privilege of doing so.

The Browns have three second-rounders in this year’s draft — their own (33rd), Houston’s (35th) and Philadelphia’s (either 63rd or 64th). And while one of the first two would have been enticing for the Chiefs, Fuller was enough to tip the scales.

The fact they didn’t want to extend Smith also points to the reality (or cements it) that they are going to use the first pick in the draft on a quarterback, and they didn’t want to invest so heavily in Smith just to put him on the same kind of shot clock the Chiefs did on when they picked Patrick Mahomes in the first round last year.

That probably points the Browns back toward a lesser grade of bridge quarterback to go with the inevitable pick.

  1. How does this matter? The Chiefs were willing to take a lesser pick so Smith could get a longer contract?

  2. The Browns have to dig themselves out. No other franchise is gonna give them a hand up. Why help the dumpster of American pro sports become a legit team? The Browns are where dreams go to die.

  3. “but weren’t prepared to meet his contract demands.”

    Why would KC have cared about Smith’s contract demands? Did he have a no-trade clause? I would say it was Fuller that tipped the scales towards the Redskins.

    If the Browns had offered Joe Thomas & a 2nd Rd pick, they would’ve probably got Smith.

  4. Let me get this straight, a Redskins fan is supposed to believe that this is a palatable contract after the Cousins debacle? I do not know in what reality Alex Smith is worth $23.5M per year? If they had negotiated with Cousins correctly over the past several years, they could have done a contract with him at this price. Smith is the quintessential Reskins QB, game manager extraordinaire. This will end really badly for the Skins.

  5. Very Browns thing to do. Alex Smith may not get you to a Super Bowl, but he will hold together a good team and will win far more games than anyone the Browns have had in many years. If they signed Smith to an extension they could have traded one of those top picks for another couple of firsts and then used all their picks to stack that team with talent for the next 2 years. They’d wind up competing for a wild card sooner rather than later. Now they are rolling the dice on a QB rookie, knowing they’ll be firing their coach in a year anyway and back here in 2019 picking 1 overall again if that QB rookie isn’t a stud.

    Some teams are made for a good but not great QB like Smith, and the Browns are one of those teams.

  8. It seems drafting a QB can be part crapshoot part development..given that the Browns have either been terribly unlucky at drafting and/or terrible at developing a QB wouldn’t it make sense to commit to a relatively known thing?

