Cardinals plan to cut Adrian Peterson

After playing just six games for the Cardinals, Adrian Peterson appears to be done in Arizona.

The Cardinals are planning to cut Peterson, Mike Jurecki of 98.7 FM reports.

Peterson is heading into the second year of the two-year, $7 million contract he signed with the Saints last year. Peterson lasted just four games in New Orleans before the Saints traded him to the Cardinals.

Although Peterson had two very good games for the Cardinals, he struggled in the other four, and with David Johnson coming back in 2018, the Cardinals don’t have much of a need at running back.

Peterson, who will turn 33 in March, may not have anything left. He has totaled just 601 yards in the last two seasons, and it remains to be seen whether any team will want him in 2018.