Deshaun Watson thinks hit against Seahawks loosened up his ACL

AP

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson saw his season come to an end when he tore his ACL during a practice in November, but he thinks the damage may have started during the previous game.

Watson took a shot to the knee from Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark during Houston’s 41-38 loss on October 29 and said during a Wednesday visit to PFT Live that he thinks that hit might have set things in motion.

“It just didn’t really click because I tore my left one before and when I tore that one I knew right when I did it,” Watson said. “With my right one, I didn’t know at all. I kinda went back and watched the Seattle game again and I seen the hit that I got rolled up on. And I kinda had a feeling [that loosened it up].”

Watson said that having gone through an ACL rehab in the past has been “very helpful” to his approach this time around. He has not started jogging yet, but feels “on track” for a full return in 2018.