Drew Brees: Of course I’m not leaving New Orleans, I’m a Saint for life

Saints quarterback Drew Brees is not trying to drive a hard bargain as he heads toward free agency.

Although Brees is set to become a free agent and could shop himself to any team, he said on Ellen that he will not leave New Orleans.

“Of course I’m coming back,” Brees said. “I’m a Saint for life. I’m a New Orleans Saint for life.”

And so it appears the only real question for Brees and the Saints is what his next contract will look like. He and the Saints will probably agree to keep kicking the can down the road, paying Brees an affordable amount of money as long as he is an active player, and then biting the bullet and swallowing a big cap hit when he finally retires. It is unclear how soon that retirement will be, but when Brees does retire, he will retire as a Saint.

  3. Big cap hits set the Saints back for years. A great draft spread up the bad days. But that cap situation did bring them a SB. I thought they should have been in the SB. Luck happens.

  6. I’ve always had a ton of respect for Drew Brees, as well as the Saints team.
    Great team, interesting personalities, fabulous football city.
    Brees is one of the best individuals the NFL has and he belongs there, I seriously hope they can get a deal done.

    Had a blast in that city, met a lot of great football fans and made a few new friends back in ‘97 to watch my Packers win their first Championship in almost 30 years.

  7. At this point of free agency, what is Brees going to say? ” I want 100 million dollars or I’m leaving” ?
    He’s not going to do that at this stage.
    If management views this as an opportunity to low ball Brees, what will Brees do?

    For now Brees has to say this. More than likely he isn’t going anywhere.
    But don’t be shocked if things change once Brees is a formal free agent.

