Drew Brees: Of course I’m not leaving New Orleans, I’m a Saint for life

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees is not trying to drive a hard bargain as he heads toward free agency.

Although Brees is set to become a free agent and could shop himself to any team, he said on Ellen that he will not leave New Orleans.

“Of course I’m coming back,” Brees said. “I’m a Saint for life. I’m a New Orleans Saint for life.”

And so it appears the only real question for Brees and the Saints is what his next contract will look like. He and the Saints will probably agree to keep kicking the can down the road, paying Brees an affordable amount of money as long as he is an active player, and then biting the bullet and swallowing a big cap hit when he finally retires. It is unclear how soon that retirement will be, but when Brees does retire, he will retire as a Saint.