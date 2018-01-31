Eagles to have Brett Favre talk to team Saturday

Getty Images

Eagles coach Doug Pederson is calling in an old friend to talk to his team before the Super Bowl.

At this morning’s press conference, Pederson said he was inviting Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre to talk to his team Saturday. He’s going to visit with players early in the day, but won’t be a part of their final team meeting Saturday night.

Pederson was Favre’s backup in Green Bay from 1995-98 and 2001-04, and the two have remained close over the years.

And Favre does have some pertinent experience, as his championship ring was earned against the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI.