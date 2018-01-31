Goodell defends NFL’s finding that Raiders complied with Rooney Rule

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 31, 2018, 2:33 PM EST
Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is standing by the Raiders, and by the Rooney Rule, despite questions being raised in the wake of Jon Gruden’s hiring about whether the league let the team get away with violating the spirit of the rule.

Asked about the Raiders first agreeing to hire Gruden and then interviewing minority candidates only after that, Goodell suggested that’s not what happened — even though Raiders owner Mark Davis has acknowledged that’s what happened.

“I think we have a disagreement on the facts,” Goodell said. (He did not explain what was factually inaccurate about the premise of the question.)

Goodell said the league looked into the way the Raiders went about hiring Gruden and also interviewing two African-Americans, Bobby Johnson and Tee Martin, and found that the Raiders were in full compliance with the rule.

“There was a full investigation of that from our staff,” Goodell said.

The NFL adopted the Rooney Rule 15 years ago and has only found a team in violation once, when the Detroit Lions did not interview a minority candidate before hiring Steve Mariucci in 2003. If the Raiders were in full compliance this year, even though they knew they were hiring Gruden before they fired Jack Del Rio, it’s hard to believe the NFL will ever find any team in violation.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Goodell defends NFL’s finding that Raiders complied with Rooney Rule

  1. “There was a full investigation of that from our staff,” Goodell said.

    Whatever happened to the NFL’s investigation into the Colts refusing to disclose Andrew Luck’s broken ribs and lacerated kidney?

    Whatever happened to all the PSI data they collected in the 2016 season?

  2. I know that I feel better now that Roger has assured us that it is all legit. The same way I felt better when he explained why he destroyed the spygate tapes.

  4. “…has only found a team in violation once, when the Detroit Lions”

    “…it’s hard to believe the NFL will ever find any team in violation.”

    Unless you’re the Detroit Lions, obviously.

  6. Geeez. Everybody and their brother knows the Raiders didnt follow the Rooney rule. But also I have yet to see anyone have a problem with what took place. Pretty much anyone I have heard from or read here has said what the Raiders did (have a specific individual they wanted to targetfor a specific role) is common in the business world and as it does not in any way constiture discrimination its considered fine.

    The NFL looks silly trying to deny it. They would have been better saying something like I just did. “The league has found that the Raiders did not follow the Rooney rule but since the circumstances are that there was no actual discrimination being practiced we do not feel any sanctions are warranted” something like that.

  8. The Rooney rule means nothing and never did.
    Any team can always interview people to comply
    knowing they are going to hire someone else.

  9. So Goodell is now a flat out liar? He lied about this and he lied about not wanting political ads in the Super Bowl after having them last year.
    Personally, I don’t agree with the Rooney Rule. I get it but the game has changed. As more black players played, more got into coaching. There is generally a pecking order. You start as an assistant or position coach, move up to a senior level coach or become a coordinator and then a HC. Most, not all, HCs were coordinators.
    If you are doing an open search then I’m all for it but if you have a particular coach in mind or a succession plan then no I don’t agree with it. I think the Rooney Rule should be encouraged/forced for the coaching staff as a whole not just the HC when there is an open search. It’s a joke when you just interview someone that you have no intention of hiring just to fulfill a rule. Remember when Dennis Green said something like use me for your interview – you can wine and dine me for a weekend and then got hire whoever you want?

  11. I’m a Democrat, but what these liberals that push the rule are failing to realize is that the NFL is one of the very few institutions in America where racism just doesn’t seem to exist. 70% of the players are black, we have black GM’s, head coaches, DC’s, OC’s, etc. By pushing this rule that does nothing but highlight a person’s skin color, you’re actually guilty of he very thing you are trying to avoid. You’re basically saying “here, let the white man help you, because we think you need it”.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!