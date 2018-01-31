Goodell: League will take a fresh look at catch rules this offseason

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 31, 2018, 2:41 PM EST
The NFL has created confusion over the years by tinkering with the catch rule a bit at a time.

But during his press conference Wednesday, Goodell said the league wanted to take a fresh look at the rule with the competition committee this year.

He said the goal was to “start over” rather than adding or subtracting to current rules.

That would help, as the current Frankenstein’s monster of a rule has paralyzed officials at times, as they debate whether a receiver survives the ground.

“A lot of focus this offseason is going to be on the rulebook — the catch, no catch rule, officials are officiating that correctly,” Goodell said. “There will be a lot of focus on going to the ground. We have a great opportunity to get it right.”

They’ve had opportunities before, and we’ll see if the process yields a better result this time.

11 responses to “Goodell: League will take a fresh look at catch rules this offseason

  2. Jessie James DID NOT catch the ball. If you make a catch going to the ground, you need to maintain control after hitting the ground.

    He did not. It was the correct interpretation of a simple common sense rule.

  3. Whatever change is made, whatever new rule is adopted, whatever problem it is intended to solve we can be sure of one thing: the Steelers coach will be on the committee that makes the decision, and the Steelers will be the first to whine about it if a call does not go their way in a game.

  5. cajunaise says:

    January 31, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    This news should get a good reception…

    …which will then be overturned
    __________________________________________

    boom mic drop. classic.

  6. Two of the most tired, lazy cliches about today’s NFL:

    “No one even knows what a catch is anymore.” – It’s actually pretty clear and simple.

    “You can’t go high, so you have to go low.” – This one drives me nuts, when you hear this non-sense excuse from scarred little corners and safeties. They act like your only options are to headhunt or go for a dangerous low blow. What about hitting someone in the midsection – thigh/quad area? You know actual form tackling? It’s not only safe, it’s the most effective way to take someone down.

  8. Fitting this article would be headed up with a picture of some Patriot players. Like a fumble, the ground shouldn’t cause you not to “catch” the ball. However, if in the process of catching the ball, and it hits the ground, it’s not a catch. It’s pretty simple. The Jesse James catch should be a catch. He caught the ball, he hit the ground and it caused the ball the move. The Kelvin Benjamin catch is a little more gray, but still, if the ball is inside of your body area, and doesn’t move away from any of your body parts, it’s a catch. It’s really simple. The problem is, the leauge wants to expand the playing field beyond the white lines to determine a catch, but nixed the push out rule because it was a judgement call. If the ball is on some part of your body prior to going out of bounds/into the end zone, moving or not, it’s a catch. If it is not touching the players body, it’s incomplte.

  9. Wait another decade or two to figure out what everyone knows. And the rule was never the problem, the problem was letting ignoramuses determine the interpretation of the rule.

  11. Change it back to the way it used to be. If it hits the ground, no catch. Period. At least it will be simple.

