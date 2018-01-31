Goodell: League will take a fresh look at catch rules this offseason

Getty Images

The NFL has created confusion over the years by tinkering with the catch rule a bit at a time.

But during his press conference Wednesday, Goodell said the league wanted to take a fresh look at the rule with the competition committee this year.

He said the goal was to “start over” rather than adding or subtracting to current rules.

That would help, as the current Frankenstein’s monster of a rule has paralyzed officials at times, as they debate whether a receiver survives the ground.

“A lot of focus this offseason is going to be on the rulebook — the catch, no catch rule, officials are officiating that correctly,” Goodell said. “There will be a lot of focus on going to the ground. We have a great opportunity to get it right.”

They’ve had opportunities before, and we’ll see if the process yields a better result this time.