Jethro Franklin back with Ken Norton Jr. on Seahawks coaching staff

Getty Images

Ken Norton Jr. will have one of his coaches from Oakland with him on the Seahawks coaching staff this year.

Norton was hired as the defensive coordinator in Seattle this month after being fired by the Raiders during the 2017 season. Jethro Franklin was his defensive line coach in Oakland and Alex Marvez of Sporting News reports that he will be the assistant defensive line coach for the Seahawks.

Franklin will replace Dwaine Board and work with defensive line coach Clint Hurtt.

Franklin played the only seven games of his NFL career with the Seahawks in 1989. He’s bounced between college and NFL jobs since moving into coaching a couple of years later and has worked with the Packers, Buccaneers and Texans in addition to his time with the Raiders.