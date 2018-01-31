Joe Douglas happy with Philadelphia, despite interest from others

Getty Images

The Eagles blocked Joe Douglas from interviewing for a General Manager job with the Texans, but he said he’s happy with the Eagles and plans to be there next year.

Via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Douglas knows he could be an attractive candidate for other jobs but isn’t necessarily looking for the door.

“It’s something I’ll probably address later,” Douglas said. “I think everybody in this position is confident in their abilities. But I couldn’t be happier.”

The Eagles don’t have a person with the title of General Manager, since executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman makes it moot. But the Eagles might choose to reward Douglas somehow to keep him happy.

The Texans eventually hired Brian Gaine.

“I think the way that the league rules are is that during the season it’s not expected that you’re allowing people to interview,” Roseman said. “That’s the way rules are written, and we’re going to abide by the way the rules are written. Joe’s a valuable member of our organization. We love having him in Philadelphia.”

The 40-year-old Douglas came from the Ravens organization, and has been a key part of the personnel acquisition that has landed the Eagles in a Super Bowl.